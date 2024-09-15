The City of Kawartha Lakes Council's recent discussion on September 10, 2024, highlighted the tension between global objectives and local priorities. Councillor Warren's memorandum proposed that the city consider becoming a "Willing Host" for solar and wind developments, aligning with broader renewable energy goals. However, the Council ultimately decided to prioritize local interests, with many councillors and community members expressing concerns about the potential negative impacts of such developments on the community. The decision not to proceed with the memorandum reflects the Council's commitment to ensuring that local needs and values guide the future direction of the community, emphasizing the importance of community-driven decisions.

Call to Action

Residents of the City of Kawartha Lakes are encouraged to take the following actions to support the Council’s recent decision to prioritize local interests:

Read the Attached Report: To fully understand the context and importance of this decision, please read the attached report. KICLEI Kawartha Lakes Report: Prioritizing Local Interests in the Face of Solar and Wind Developments Report on Kawartha Lakes Council Decision: Prioritizing Local Interests in the Face of Global Objectives… Read more Watch the Council Meeting Discussion: For those who missed it, you can watch the recorded video of the September 10, 2024, Council meeting discussion. The video will give you valuable insight into the perspectives shared and the reasoning behind the Council's decision. Link to video. Attend the Upcoming Council Meeting: Show your support by attending the City Council meeting on September 24, 2024, at 1:30 PM. This meeting will feature delegations that aim to reinforce the Council’s decision to prioritize local interests over global objectives. Your presence and participation are vital in ensuring that the Council continues to act in the best interests of our community. Send a Thank-You Email to Council Members: Express your gratitude to the Council members for their thoughtful decision. Below is a sample email you can use to thank the councillors for prioritizing local needs:

Subject: Thank You for Prioritizing Local Interests in the Recent Vote

Dear [Councillor's Name],

I am writing to express my sincere gratitude for your decision during the recent City of Kawartha Lakes Committee of the Whole meeting on September 10, 2024. Your vote to prioritize the interests of our local community over broader global objectives, particularly in the discussion regarding becoming a "Willing Host" for solar and wind developments, is greatly appreciated.

Your commitment to ensuring that the future of our community is shaped by the needs and values of its residents, rather than external pressures, is commendable. This decision reflects the importance of local governance and the role that our elected representatives play in safeguarding the interests of those they serve.

Thank you again for your dedication to our community. Your careful consideration of the potential impacts of such developments has not gone unnoticed, and I am confident that this outcome will positively influence the future direction of our city.

Best regards,

[Your Name]

[Your Address]

[Your Email Address]

[Your Phone Number]

You can find the contact information for the City of Kawartha Lakes Council members here.

Your involvement is crucial in continuing to support decisions that reflect the values and needs of our community. Let’s work together to ensure that our local government remains focused on what matters most to us.