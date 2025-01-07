Environmental Modification Techniques: What the ENMOD Convention Reveals

The 1976 Convention on the Prohibition of Military or Any Hostile Use of Environmental Modification Techniques (ENMOD Convention) is more than just a treaty—it is undeniable proof that Environmental Modification Techniques (ENMOD) exist and are technologically feasible. Yet, despite its existence, discussions about ENMOD technologies are often dismissed as conspiracy theories, leaving the public largely unaware of their use and implications. This article examines what the ENMOD Convention reveals about these techniques and the urgent questions it raises about secrecy, transparency, and accountability.

What are Environmental Modification Techniques?

Environmental Modification Techniques are defined in the ENMOD Convention as "techniques intended to change—through the deliberate manipulation of natural processes—the dynamics, composition or structure of the Earth" (Article II). These techniques include manipulating weather patterns, altering ocean currents, and inducing geological changes such as earthquakes and tsunamis.

The Convention explicitly prohibits their use for hostile purposes, stating that parties must "not engage in military or any other hostile use of environmental modification techniques having widespread, long-lasting or severe effects as the means of destruction, damage or injury" (Article I, para. 1). Yet the existence of such prohibitions is itself evidence that these technologies exist and are capable of causing large-scale environmental changes.

Non-Warfare Applications of Environmental Modification Techniques

While the ENMOD Convention focuses on military use, Environmental Modification Techniques have also been developed for non-warfare purposes, including disaster prevention, climate control, and agriculture. Examples include:

Cloud Seeding: Used to induce rainfall in drought-stricken areas by dispersing chemicals like silver iodide or salt into clouds.

Hurricane Mitigation Programs: Experimental methods to weaken hurricanes by dispersing substances into their structure to reduce intensity.

Geoengineering Projects: Technologies such as solar radiation management and carbon capture to combat global warming.

Ocean Fertilization: Stimulating algae growth to absorb atmospheric CO2 as a method to mitigate climate change.

Avalanche Prevention Systems: Using controlled explosions to prevent larger, more dangerous avalanches.

Ethical and Regulatory Concerns

Despite their peaceful applications, these technologies raise serious ethical and regulatory concerns, particularly around transparency and accountability. The ENMOD Convention requires States Parties to enact laws to prevent violations (Article IV), but the secrecy surrounding these technologies makes enforcement difficult.

Critics point out that weather events and climate anomalies attributed to man-made CO2 emissions may, in some cases, result from Environmental Modification Techniques. Yet, the public is rarely informed of such possibilities, leading to a lack of awareness and debate. For example, while the media frequently highlights the impact of CO2 on climate change, it avoids discussing technologies like cloud seeding and solar radiation management. This lack of transparency raises troubling questions:

Are governments funding these programs through carbon taxes and climate initiatives without public knowledge?

Why is the role of environmental modification off-limits for public discussion?

How can advocates discuss climate policy honestly when such technologies are dismissed as conspiracies despite clear evidence of their existence?

The ENMOD Convention itself highlights the potential for misuse, noting that techniques must not cause "widespread, long-lasting or severe effects" (Article I). Yet, as the public remains uninformed, these technologies continue to be developed and deployed, often without oversight or accountability.

Secrecy and Climate Policy Implications

Nations are increasingly pressured through international agreements like the Paris Accord and frameworks such as Agenda 21, 2030, and 2050 to reduce CO2 emissions to combat climate change. However, the lack of transparency about Environmental Modification Techniques raises serious concerns. Is climate policy being used to fund these programs under the guise of addressing CO2 emissions? Why is there secrecy about what weather events are natural and what are the results of modification?

This secrecy creates barriers for advocates trying to discuss climate issues honestly. When discussions about ENMOD technologies are dismissed as conspiracy theories, it effectively gaslights the public, denying the existence of technologies that international treaties like the ENMOD Convention have already acknowledged and regulated. This undermines public trust, hinders scientific inquiry, and prevents open debate about the true drivers of climate change.

Impact on Local Climate Policies and Net Zero Programs

For my work at KICLEI, this complicates the debate significantly. My efforts focus on combating costly municipal net-zero programs like the FCM ICLEI Partners for Climate Protection program. I do this by emphasizing that international agreements, as well as national and provincial net-zero legislation, are not binding or enforceable at the municipal level. Councils have the ability to withdraw from data-driven climate programs that prioritize global agendas over local responsibilities.

I counter the climate change narrative by highlighting basic facts about climate and CO2, such as:

The earth has natural climate variability and we are in an interglacial period.

We have recently come out of the little ice age in 1850 and warming is not unexpected.

CO2 is not a pollutant. It is plant food.

It constitutes only 0.04% of the atmosphere.

Human activity accounts for just 4% of that total.

Canadians are responsible for only 1.5% of the global 4%, equaling 0.0018% of all CO2 in the atmosphere.

Canada has 89% of its landmass uninhabited, acting as a vast carbon sink and is naturally well beyond net zero.

Net-zero programs fail to account for pre-existing carbon sinks, are costly, and primarily benefit corporate interests. They often have negative impacts on communities, as councils prioritize global mandates over their core responsibilities. The sustainable development scheme is based on driving population growth to urban areas, and I see this as a national security and property rights risk.

Furthermore, the supporting rationale for the Partners for Climate Protection (PCP) program found in the PCP Joining Resolution states that, “climate change increases extreme weather events and poses serious threats to our environment, health, jobs, and economy. Canada has committed to limiting global temperature increases below 2°C as per the Paris Climate Accord.” The FCM’s Municipal Primer on UNCED 1994 also states that, “human activities have caused changes in the global climate, which are expected to continue, and that sustainable development should not be postponed due to a lack of scientific certainty.”

Given these rationales, effectively countering such programs requires addressing the causes of climate change. The existence of Environmental Modification Techniques further complicates the issue, as people are rightfully questioning whether climate change is being caused by human activity—not through CO2 emissions, but rather through weather modification technologies. These concerns deserve more attention, transparency, and public debate.

Why I Haven't Incorporated ENMOD into My Work at KICLEI

For those who have reached out to me in the hopes that I would incorporate this issue into my work, the reason I haven't is because it is outside the Overton Window—the range of ideas and topics that are publicly acceptable to discuss. My primary goal is to advocate for the withdrawal of Canadian municipalities from climate action plans, and I do not need to address this topic to achieve that goal.

I am also not an expert on this subject. I wrote this article with the help of ChatGPT to assess the ENMOD Convention and explore some common questions about it, refusing to join the government and media in gaslighting those who have legitimate concerns about weather modification. Furthermore, I take issue with the term "peaceful use," as I see the public denial of the existence and use of these technologies as a form of psychological harm to society. Additionally, we are not being told what technologies and chemicals are being used, or what health risks they may pose.

For that reason I have produced a deputation script to raise these issues in local councils. This deputation script is intended as a supplement to this article on Environmental Modification Techniques (ENMOD) and their implications. For those who wish to raise these concerns at the municipal level, this script outlines the approach I would recommend at this time.

Those who appreciate the work of KICLEI and are experts or researchers in this topic, you are welcome to register to be part of a committee to further investigate this topic and explore how to communicate these concerns to the wider population. Email info@kiclei.ca… I can at the very least connect you to a growing network, interested in working on this project.

Concluding Questions

The public deserves transparency, accountability, and open discussion about these technologies. Until then, the ENMOD Convention serves as a reminder that Environmental Modification Techniques are real, powerful, and in need of greater public oversight. For more information, readers can access the full ENMOD Convention document.

UN ENMOD 1976 69.9KB ∙ PDF file Download The 1976 Convention on the Prohibition of Military or Any Hostile Use of Environmental Modification Techniques (ENMOD Convention) Download

