The KICLEI Localism Over Globalism Declaration

Presented to the People of Canada

Preamble

In this age of profound global challenges and rapid change, the need for Canadian sovereignty, self-reliance, and respect for local governance has never been greater. While international collaboration has its place, the unbalanced influence of global frameworks and agendas has too often overshadowed the voices of our communities, threatening our unique way of life, our economic independence, and our cherished freedoms.

This declaration—rooted in the principles of Confederation—is a call to action for all Canadians to prioritize localism over globalism, to strengthen our communities, and to reaffirm our commitment to protecting the land, freedoms, and opportunities entrusted to us.

Declaration

We, the people of Canada, united in our shared commitment to fairness, freedom, and environmental stewardship, solemnly declare that:

1. Canadian Sovereignty is Paramount.

The governance of Canada must remain in the hands of Canadians, free from undue influence by international organizations, treaties, or agendas that disregard our unique needs, challenges, and aspirations.

Any policy that compromises Canadian sovereignty, property rights, or local governance shall be reconsidered or rejected.

2. Local Solutions Over Global Mandates.

Decisions affecting Canadian communities must prioritize the voices and expertise of local leaders, citizens, and regions. One-size-fits-all policies imposed from afar will not work for a country as diverse and vast as ours.

Municipalities shall reject global frameworks like ICLEI's Agenda 21 and focus instead on pragmatic, local initiatives that balance economic development, environmental stewardship, and community well-being.

3. Environmental Stewardship, Not Ideology.

We commit to protecting Canada’s natural beauty through practical, measurable efforts to prevent pollution, enhance water quality, preserve biodiversity, and manage resources responsibly.

Policies aimed at reducing CO₂ emissions must not harm Canadian families, farmers, or industries, nor sacrifice energy security for unproven technologies.

4. Energy Security is Essential.

Canada’s abundant energy resources must be managed responsibly to ensure affordable, reliable access for all Canadians, particularly those in rural and remote communities.

We will pursue energy independence by supporting innovative, Canadian-made solutions while resisting reliance on unstable foreign markets or expensive, ideologically driven alternatives.

5. Protecting Property Rights.

The right to own and manage private property, including farmland, is fundamental to our freedom and prosperity.

No policies or regulations shall undermine the autonomy of farmers, landowners, or small businesses in the name of global sustainability goals.

6. Resilience Through Self-Reliance.

Canada’s resilience depends on fostering strong local economies, sustainable agriculture, and vibrant rural communities.

Municipalities will prioritize investments in infrastructure, emergency preparedness, and local food systems to protect against natural and economic disruptions.

7. Defending Privacy Rights.

Canadians’ privacy must not be compromised by digital surveillance, data-sharing agreements, or intrusive technologies justified under global security or environmental pretexts.

8. Restoring Democratic Accountability.

Policies that affect Canadians must be developed through transparent, inclusive consultation processes that respect local knowledge and priorities.

Governments must be held accountable for upholding the values of fairness, freedom, and equal opportunity for all Canadians.

Call to Action

We call on all Canadians—citizens, communities, and elected representatives—to unite behind this declaration and commit to:

Advocating for local solutions that respect the unique needs of their communities.

Rejecting international pressures that undermine Canada’s independence, economy, or freedoms.

Holding governments accountable for policies that serve Canadians first and foremost.

Supporting environmental stewardship efforts that are practical, measurable, and locally driven.

Conclusion

This KICLEI Localism Over Globalism Declaration is not a rejection of international cooperation but a reaffirmation of our belief that strong, resilient communities are the foundation of a strong, resilient nation. By prioritizing localism over globalism, we can ensure that Canada remains the true North, strong, free, and rooted in the values that unite us all.

Together, we will forge a future where Canada’s prosperity, environment, and freedoms are protected for generations to come.

Signed,

The Advocates of Canadian Sovereignty and Localism

