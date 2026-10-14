Gather 2030

Gather 2030

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Watchful's avatar
Watchful
Oct 14

It was a breaking point for me. I wasn't in Ottawa. I was in Vancouver where the pushback from residents was almost zero against government authoritarianism when a conversation with the protesters would have completely changed the trajectory of the protest. My Canadian flag went to a thrift store. Even then, I wasn't willing to throw it in the garbage but my connection to Canada was gone. I've since moved back to Alberta, my home province. Yesterday I voted to begin the process of creating a sovereign Alberta. I would never have been disillusioned enough to do so but the lack of respectful conversation from Trudeau and his government has finished it for me.

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don findlay's avatar
don findlay
Oct 15

"...the freedoms we believe were given to us by God, defended by our ancestors and sought by generations who came here from nations where corruption and oppression had made peaceful life impossible."

perfect

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