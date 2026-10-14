With advance voting reportedly underway in Alberta on the sovereignty question, I’ve been thinking about something that happened in Ottawa on February 19, 2022.

The Emergencies Act had been invoked five days earlier. Parliament was sitting that Saturday, debating its use while police were forcefully clearing the streets outside. I was there, on the line. At a certain point, I could not step back any further. I knelt down and went through the riot police line.

I remember watching footage afterward of a man from Alberta, slowly stepping backward as police advanced, asking one simple question:

“Are you going to push me all the way back to Alberta?”

I don’t know who that man was, but I’ve thought about his question many times since.

I believe what happened in Ottawa went too far. A line was crossed that can never be uncrossed, setting in motion a chain of events whose consequences may unfold for the rest of our lives.

For me, it solidified a conviction that my loyalty does not belong unconditionally to a government, a Parliament, or even the political arrangements we call a country, provinces and municipalities.

My loyalty belongs to something older and more fundamental: the freedoms we believe were given to us by God, defended by our ancestors and sought by generations who came here from nations where corruption and oppression had made peaceful life impossible.

I believe hundreds of thousands of Canadians came away from Ottawa questioning not simply the conduct of their government, but the allegiance they owed to it. Those questions do not disappear when a protest ends, an election passes or a government changes.

And so, as Albertans consider their future and their relationship with Confederation, I find myself thinking about that man on Wellington Street, being pushed backward toward a home thousands of kilometres away.

I wonder what he thinks today. I wonder what kind of future he wants for his children.

Ottawa told us to go home.

You got to wonder if anyone considered what might happen when we got there?

Alberta Referendum — Important Dates

The following dates were included in the original Facebook post but have not been independently verified. Confirm them before publishing.

October 13–17: Advance voting

October 16: Mail-in ballots must be received by 5 p.m.

October 19: Referendum Day, 9 a.m.–8 p.m.

Official voting information:

https://www.elections.ab.ca/