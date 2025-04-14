Message from Joel and Margaret Sussman – 15-Minute Cities

📅 Gather 2030 | Sep 24, 2023

Good Evening All,

We have been both elated and humbled by the response to our delegation!

The reference to "our delegation" was intentional. Margaret and I have worked together as dedicated teammates in this journey called life for over half a century. Since donning our "Freedom Warrior" uniforms some years ago, we have become an even tighter team.

The only thing preventing us from sharing the microphone was the Aurora Town Council’s regulation limiting the delegation to five minutes. Though you only saw Joel’s image and heard only his voice, please know that we both worked long and diligently to ensure our presentation was accurate, truthful, and the best it could be.

💬 Many of you have reached out through emails, texts, and phone calls with messages of congratulations and encouragement—it's been a whirlwind!

You may be pleased to know that initial, face-to-face dialogue with several Aurora Town Councillors has already taken place, with favorable results!

As stated at the end of our delegation:

"We are equal partners on this journey."

This journey is just beginning—please stay tuned.

Request for Copies & Video

📄 By Popular Demand!

Many of you have requested a copy of our delegation/talk/speech.

📎 Attached: Find the PDF copy.

🎥 Video: The best version available is also linked.

Please feel free to share both the video and speech far and wide as we all work together to effect real change.

🛠 Be empowered to duplicate our efforts in your own towns, cities, and municipalities!

We chose to present factual information to educate Council rather than making accusations of wrongdoing. That is why there was no mention of NOLs (Notices of Liability).

The phrase "equal partners" was intentional—one gets more openness with honey than vinegar.

However, if you have a different way of proceeding—go for it!

With Gratitude,

Joel & Margaret Sussman

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has.”

– Margaret Mead

Joel and Margaret’s 5-Minute Speech Template

Good Evening,

The restructuring of Canadian mayors & municipalities under the United Nations began in 1992 when Prime Minister Brian Mulroney signed Canada onto UN Agenda 21.

📌 Key Facts:

✔️ Canada became a UN Member Nation-State

✔️ 178 countries signed on, lured by big money to go green

By 2000, Canada was being governed by the directives of unelected foreign NGOs, including:

🔹 The United Nations (UN)

🔹 The G7 & G20

🔹 The Council on Foreign Relations

🔹 The World Economic Forum (WEF)

🔹 The World Health Organization (WHO)

Unelected Control Over Municipalities

❌ Parliamentary procedures for law changes were NOT followed.

❌ In 1994, a “Municipal Primer” was issued to all local towns, restructuring local governments under global guidelines.

❌ Though non-binding, all towns adopted it.

The Mayor & Councillors of that time partnered with a private corporation – "The Corporation of the Town of Aurora."

➡️ An appointed Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) helped implement a global agenda instead of a local one.

The International Council on Local & Environmental Issues (ICLEI) became the main source of consultation, pushing global policies rather than local governance.

🔎 We have demonstrated the foreign influence the UN has over Aurora, specifically The Corporation of the Town of Aurora.

In 2019, the World Economic Forum (WEF) & United Nations signed a “Strategic Partnership Framework” to jointly accelerate the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

💬 Reminder: This is the same WEF Chairman, Klaus Schwab, who declared:

“You will own nothing and be happy.”

💬 He also boasted about Canada’s leadership:

“We have penetrated… more than half of [Justin Trudeau's] Cabinet.”

15-Minute Cities & Global Control

What does all this have to do with 15-Minute Cities (Smart Cities)?

EVERYTHING.

SMART =

📡 S for Surveillance

📊 M for Monitoring

🛠 A for Analysis

📑 R for Reporting

📶 T for Technology

🔍 Technology expert Patrick Wood (with 50 years of experience on Technocracy) warns:

“The 15-Minute City is a cover for a data collection bonanza for Technocrats… Maximum surveillance allows for maximum control.”

📌 The truth behind the narrative:

✔️ Digital ID & CBDCs (Central Bank Digital Currencies)

✔️ Cashless control over transactions & personal spending

✔️ Social credit scores tied to government compliance

✔️ Climate Lockdowns → travel & movement restrictions

✔️ Forced relocation from rural areas into controlled city zones

💡 Recent Example:

In February 2022, the Government of Canada invoked the Emergencies Act to freeze private bank accounts of peaceful Truckers Convoy protestors.

This same system can and will be used to control citizens under 15-Minute Cities.

The Reality of 15-Minute Cities:

❌ 24/7 Surveillance inside homes & public spaces

❌ Exclusion zones & geofencing to restrict movement

❌ Property & car ownership outlawed to force urban relocation

❌ Digital passports & social credit scores tied to government directives

❌ Universal Basic Income (UBI) – conditional on compliance

15-Minute Cities are NOT about convenience.

They are about CONTROL.

CALL TO ACTION: Council Must Answer These Questions

📜 In the coming days, Council will receive an electronic info packet with:

📄 This delegation text

📰 The Druthers Newspaper article: 15-Minute/Smart Cities – Utopian Dream or Dystopian Nightmare?

📢 Key Questions for Council:

1️⃣ Can Council explicitly guarantee citizens will remain free to travel, as per the Charter of Rights and Freedoms?

2️⃣ Can Council guarantee no restriction on access to essential services (medical care, banking, government benefits, utilities, etc.)?

3️⃣ Can Council guarantee freedom of access to housing, education, groceries, employment, and places of worship?

💬 There are many more critical questions to be posed, but this is the starting point.

The Ultimate Goal: EXIT GLOBAL AGREEMENTS

We must exit the non-binding agreement with the private, for-profit entity known as "The Corporation of the Town of Aurora."

It’s time to return to a simpler time when:

✅ Municipal governments were transparent

✅ Elected officials served the people

✅ Local governments worked in the best interest of their citizens

⚠️ We are your equal partners on this journey.

🔊 Thank you!

📢 Disclaimer: Understanding the True Issue

Since this delegation was presented, we have further researched the mechanisms driving globalist policies into our local governments. While our initial focus was on the incorporation of the municipality, we have since discovered that municipal councils are being tricked into adopting UN-directed programs through the ICLEI–FCM partnership.

🔹 ICLEI (International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives) was founded by the United Nations and works directly with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) to embed global policies into municipal councils.

🔹 These non-binding programs often appear harmless or beneficial, but they gradually erode local control and impose UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) under the guise of climate policy, smart cities, and urban planning.

🔹 Mayors and Councillors are not always aware of the full implications of these programs or the fact that they can withdraw at any time.

Our goal is not to oppose municipal governments but to inform them, support them, and encourage them to make decisions that truly serve their local communities—not unelected foreign entities.