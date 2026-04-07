Gather 2030

Gather 2030

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jeff chalk's avatar
jeff chalk
8d

Fanastic article. As a person who lives in Cavan-Monaghan which is the poster boy county of waste ,corruption, and dead wood leadership I concur. The leader of this wasteful county makes 180,000/ year. There is a population of less than 10,000 residents.

What has kept the country from total insolvancy has been the realestate boom which will be in hibernation for at least the next 4 or 5 years.

For a comparison of garbage collection I have a property in Toronto. On garbage day they not only pick up the garbage bin which holds 4 to 5 large bags of garbadge but will take appliances, furniture ,pretty well anything.plus blue box

In Cavan monagan they pick up 1 bag of garbage that is in a clear bag to make sure we have sorted through it. Taxes paid 9,000 /year.

52 weeks =173.00/bag plus blue box.

Thank you Maggie Braun for keeping up the fight.

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Gord4Truth's avatar
Gord4Truth
8d

Voters need to give this serious consideration at the next election. Does the candidate understand their job is to direct the bureaucrats? It's not to take direction from them.

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