Article 1 of a series by Mike Barcz

Local government in rural Ontario is rotting from the head down. We have replaced the “Civic Steward” a once accountable servant of the ratepayer, with a new, parasitic class of municipal bureaucrat: The Risk-Free Insider.

By “Insider,” I am not referring to a specific title. I am referring to the entire administrative apparatus that has captured the modern municipality. This includes the senior administrators who exist solely to accumulate tenure, the department heads who exist solely to protect their classifications, and the managers who exist solely to commission consultants.

These are the Untouchables of the council chamber. They are masters of the staff report. They wear the language of public service. They say the right words about “community engagement,” “asset management frameworks,” and “equity-informed planning.” But they are mercenaries fighting a war with someone else’s ammunition, and that ammunition comes directly from your property tax bill.

In a functioning local democracy, authority is tied to accountability. If you make a bad decision, you answer for it. That fear of consequence is the only thing that keeps government honest. It forces them to cut waste, obsess over the resident, and take ownership of what is broken. But today, we have severed that link.

We have rigged the game so that heads, the Insider wins; tails, the ratepayer loses.

If a program succeeds or can be made to appear successful through carefully selected metrics.. the Insider claims credit and earns a reclassification.

If a capital project runs thirty percent over budget, if a planning application that should take three months takes three years, if the same gravel road gets deferred for the fifth consecutive budget cycle, the Insider is quietly reassigned or simply waits out the council.

But they do not lose their pension. They do not lose their benefits. They retire on a defined benefit plan that the ratepayers funding it will never see. They are gambling with the house’s money, and they never leave the table poorer than when they arrived.

This is what makes them untouchable.

We have normalized a professional culture where administrators are retained based on institutional longevity rather than their ability to deliver results. The senior municipal administrator is often a professional survivor, protected by employment agreements that make dismissal ruinously expensive, by provincial labour frameworks that make performance management nearly impossible, and by an inter-municipal network that ensures a soft landing at the next municipality if things go wrong.

Let us be direct about what this costs. A senior administrator in a small Ontario municipality may earn $100,000 to $200,000 in total annual compensation, retire on a defined benefit pension, and face no personal financial consequence for the mismanagement of tens of millions of dollars in public capital.

The ratepayer on a rural route or a fixed income, meanwhile, absorbs annual property tax increases framed as unavoidable while road conditions deteriorate and service levels stagnate.

And for what?

Most of these administrators are insulated from the consequences of their own decisions, governing through process rather than performance.

They treat their positions as tenured appointments rather than public trusts. They produce the right reports, attend the right conferences, and reference the right legislation, all while ensuring the machinery of local government remains too complex for any elected official or engaged resident to meaningfully challenge. I would know.

They are not there to ask hard questions. They are there to manage the process. They are there to protect each other.

And what happens when these administrators face a genuine crisis?

We get the Delegation Economy.

When an Untouchable faces a problem, they do not solve it.

They study it.

They retain a consultant.

They pay a planning firm or a strategy practice thousands of ratepayer dollars to produce a report telling them what any long-time local resident already knows.

This is not governance. It is intellectual money laundering.

They use public funds to buy an insurance policy for their own careers. If the plan fails, they point to the process.

The failure belongs to the system, not to them personally.

They would rather preside over a slow, managed decline than risk a decisive action that might be scrutinized.

If we continue to fill our municipal offices with Untouchables instead of operators, we will lose something that cannot easily be recovered.

The time for polite governance is over.

We need a return to the Owner’s Mentality.

The era of the Untouchable must end.

Next article in this series will be published Tuesday.