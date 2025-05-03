In Oxford County, Ontario, a quiet revolution in civic engagement is taking shape—and it's rooted not just in policy critique, but in prayer, preparation, and a deep sense of public duty.

On April 23, Oxford residents came to council chambers not to protest, but to participate. They brought research, recommendations, a 777-signature petition, and a packed gallery of over 130 citizens—standing room only. Their goal: to request that council formally withdraw from the Partners for Climate Protection (PCP) program, co-managed by ICLEI Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM).

But this wasn’t just about a policy reversal. It was a case study in what principled, peaceful, community-led action can achieve.

🔍 A Grassroots Blueprint

The residents behind this effort did everything right—and their work offers a model for others.

Led by Marie Russell, the team began by researching the 2017 council motion that enrolled Oxford in the PCP program. They reviewed the county’s climate action plans, strategic priorities, and 2025 public budget survey. What they found was a troubling disconnect: while staff documents celebrated climate leadership and international goals, the public survey ranked climate change 17th out of 26 community priorities—far behind housing, policing, infrastructure, and long-term care.

That gap between what’s being pursued and what’s actually supported became the focus.

What followed was textbook civic engagement:

House meetings organized by Marie, starting with hand-drawn posters

A delegation committee formed to manage outreach and communications—each member received and embraced the KICLEI Code of Conduct

Meetings with councillors in advance , to open respectful dialogue

A community information session built around a detailed presentation

A 777-signature petition supporting withdrawal from the PCP

Three additional residents who couldn’t speak due to time constraints submitted their concerns in writing – Letter 1 , Letter 2 , Letter 3

A complete report and draft resolution was submitted—doing the work for council – Read Report

When it came time to delegate, the group delivered. Marie’s remarks were heartfelt and data-backed. KICLEI Canada founder Maggie Braun followed with a national update, showing that Oxford is not alone—many municipalities across Canada are questioning, pausing, or withdrawing from FCM-driven programs. From Thorold, Ontario, to Wheatland County, Alberta, rural communities are reclaiming control over their budgets and planning.

🗣 The Council Responds

The delegations were received with interest—and no small amount of debate.

Some councillors challenged the evidence. Others defended existing climate programs. But several voiced appreciation for the sheer organization and spirit of the effort. One councillor openly thanked residents for “bringing control back to the community.” Another warned that “millions of dollars are going to things we aren’t responsible for,” pointing to the urgent need to refocus on core services.

Importantly, no new commitments were made to expand PCP-related programs or spending at that meeting. And while a motion to withdraw wasn’t brought forward yet, the public conversation has shifted. The facts are now on record, and the community is watching.

The delegation closed with a clear next step: adopt the ready-made resolution to withdraw from the PCP. It costs nothing, delays nothing, and restores decision-making to the local level.

✝️ A Work of Faith

One moment from the day stands out above all.

Marie Russell, whose quiet leadership helped spark this movement, shared that she begins each day in prayer—reading from her Bible and referring to handwritten notes listing the names of local mayors and townships. She prays for each one of them.

“We do the work,” she said, “and leave the results to the One who inspires the elected to do what is right.”

This is what the KICLEI Initiative looks like: residents taking responsibility for their communities, equipping their councils with facts and alternatives, and trusting that truth and transparency will prevail.

📽 Watch the Full Delegation

The complete video of the April 23rd council meeting—including both public delegations and council questions.

🧰 Want to Start Something Like This in Your Community?

Visit www.kiclei.ca to access:

FCM & PCP Withdrawal Templates

Council Resolution Drafts

Delegation Tips and Sample Scripts

Research Tools and Budget Review Guides

The KICLEI Declaration and Code of Conduct

You don’t need permission to speak up for your town. Just start by asking what’s on your council’s agenda—and whether the people were ever asked to support it.

Informed. Local. Respectful. Determined. This is how Canadians reclaim their future.