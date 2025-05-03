Gather 2030

Gather 2030

John Tait
20h

As disgusted as we are with the Severn councils lack of concern for property rights. It is great to know that Kicklei with all their hard workers has made professional inroads with councils that care. Thank you all at Gather2030 and Maggie Braun. Maybe its time that Severn Ontario and Orillia called for Kicklei Input and got out of theose agendas that we didn't vote for.

Tait family www.watersheddebacle.ca on going

CC4SG
14h

My People were destroyed by lack of knowledge! This phrase comes from Hosea 4:6 in the Bible, where it speaks to the consequences of rejecting wisdom and understanding, often interpreted as a call to seek truth, knowledge, and discernment in all aspects of life. This is a discussion about civic engagement and informed decision-making in local governance. It highlights how communities can reclaim control by equipping themselves with facts and alternatives, essentially, ensuring they are not "destroyed by lack of knowledge." I am thinking about this in a spiritual sense, as well as in terms of current events and governance.

All Urban Centers' on this planet are 100% dependent on Rural Landscapes' for their material needs. In other words no urban center could exist or survive without rural communities. Period! Any argument to the contrary is nonsense. No councillor offered any thing constructive in my opinion. Why? Because many councillors suffer from self aggrandisement and even delusional psychosis. And don't forget there are 360 degrees in a circle, and We the People are under constant assault at every angle. No rural people = no urban people. It should be clearly stated that there are many depopulation agendas' in play. Great presentations' Delegates! Well done!

