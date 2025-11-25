There is a rhythm to my life that has repeated itself more than once — a gentle season of tending the hearth, and a fierce season of stepping into the flame.

Lately, I’ve been in the quieter one.

Curating my home, not by adding more, but by letting things fall away.

Japanese minimalism — clean air, warm light, open space — the kind of simplicity that feels almost angelic. The kind that steadies your breath and softens your spirit.

Homemaking has always been my anchor.

It reminds me what is worth protecting.

It brings me back to the ground God planted me on.

And as I’ve been watching The Hobbit with my son, I’ve seen my own reflection in that story — the hobbit-woman who builds a refuge, who fills her home with peace and joy, who understands the holiness of ordinary life.

But every hobbit knows this:

There are moments when the world catches fire,

and even the quiet ones must rise.

The first time came in 2011. My son was just born, and yet the pull toward public life was undeniable — the federal election, the urgency of truth, the sense that silence would be a betrayal. I stepped forward because I had to.

The second time came twelve years later, during COVID.

The Freedom Convoy.

Being arrested for praying on the line.

Testifying at the POEC as a protester.

Then came the writing, the organizing, the networking — one step into another, the kind of mission that chooses you long before you understand what’s happening.

And across the country now, I see the embers spreading — ordinary people rising in their own towns, taking up local battles, refusing to bow. It confirmed what I already believed:

The work was never mine alone.

The fire was divine.

It will keep moving long after I rest.

But even in 2011, God had whispered something into my spirit:

“Give your children twelve years.

Aim them like arrows.

Their time with you is short — guard it.”

So I did.

And twelve years later — right on His timing — the mountain burned and the call came again. And I went. Because sometimes you don’t get to stay by the hearth. Sometimes the sky turns red, and you walk with your brothers straight into the flame.

Now, three years after the Convoy, I feel the shift again.

The Lord is calling me back to the quiet.

My children are 12 and 15.

Their remaining years under my roof are few, and fiercely precious.

So I return to the hearth — tending the fire with intention:

Rest.

Stability.

A regulated nervous system.

Peace.

Slow mornings.

A home strong enough to steady them as they grow.

And like every chapter before this, I wait again for His timing.

No rushing.

No forcing.

Just faith.

I believe this country is full of hobbits like me — people who love their families, love their homes, and yet carry the courage to step forward when the sky fills with smoke.

People who can live quietly, but rise without hesitation.

People who understand that tending the hearth is as sacred as standing in the fire.

So to the hobbits who aren’t home right now — the ones who are still in the heat, still holding the line, still facing the flames while the rest of us keep the embers burning:

We see you.

We honour you.

We pray over you.

And we keep the fire warm for your return.

And then there is I See Fire — a song that carved itself into my memory on the last day of the Convoy. Riot police pressing in. Cold air burning. Parliament spiritually ablaze. People locking arms, praying, singing, refusing to break. Strongholds falling. Shadows moving across the snow. A moment the world tried to forget but our spirits never will.