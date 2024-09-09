Dear Canadian Localists,

This update highlights current work at KICLEI as we focus on reasserting a local agenda over the global agenda through civic engagement with elected representatives, with just five years remaining until 2030.

Reports

The work on national reports is ongoing, and these will serve as the foundation for tools and resources, empowering local efforts across the country. The reports are available on the KICLEI Substack.

Monthly Zooms

Monthly Zoom meetings will be hosted to discuss how Canada arrived at this point and to explore the steps forward. These sessions aim to support teams across Canada in navigating KICLEI strategy as a unified force. The first meeting is scheduled for September 30, 2024, at 7:00 PM EST. Please register in advance.

Feedback Welcome

Your insights and support are greatly valued. Feedback on where efforts and energy can be most effective is encouraged. Sharing thoughts on specific initiatives you'd like to see developed will help shape future efforts.

How to Book - Local Support

One-on-one consulting, in-person presentations, and delegations are available for those interested. For organizing a tour in your region or province, reach out to gather2030@protonmail.com. Please note these services come with a cost, reflecting the time and effort involved.

How to Book - Media Request

Time is available for one or two podcast guest appearances each month. For booking, please send requests to gather2030@protonmail.com. The press kit is attached.

How You Can Support KICLEI

There are several ways you can support this work:

1. Stay Updated: Subscribe to gather2030.substack.com for grassroots updates.

2. Council Reports: Subscribe to kiclei.substack.com for reports to our councils and send them directly to your local councils.

3. Stay Educated: Visit kiclei.ca to access free resources and KICLEIs informative platforms. Education is essential!

4. Join Us: Fill out the Intake Form to be connected with local groups shortly. There’s power in numbers! For those who have filled out the intake form, rest assured that a local lead will connect with you once we are ready.

5. E-Transfer: Support via e-transfer to hopedingman2@gmail.com to ensure adequate resources are available to continue and expand.

6. Make a Donation: Donate through kiclei.ca or GiveSendGo.

7. Purchase Merchandise: Show your support by buying merchandise on kiclei.ca and get the conversation started! Gather 2030 Merch will be listed there soon.

Thank you for your continued support! Together, we will make a difference.

Warm regards,

Maggie Braun

KICLEI Team