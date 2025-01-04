Subject: Urgent: Support Needed to Sustain and Expand KICLEI in 2025

Dear Supporters,

I wanted to share some important updates about KICLEI and the progress we’ve made. Over the past two years, I have personally invested countless hours of volunteer time, as well as my own savings, to finance the tools, software, and travel needed to build this network and make an impact.

We’ve been winning in councils, pushing back against UN-driven policies, and promoting local solutions that protect property rights, energy security, and individual freedoms. These victories prove that grassroots efforts can successfully counter global agendas—but this work cannot continue without financial support.

The Reality We Face

Expanding KICLEI and sustaining this momentum requires a team effort. I need help managing the workload, and that means hiring a reliable assistance under a contractual agreements to ensure accountability.

I’ve already given two years of unpaid work and shouldered most of the costs, but I refuse to drain any more of my savings if Canadians are not willing to meet me halfway.

The Bottom Line:

We need at least 100 people to commit to $30 or more per month for 2025 by the end of this month.

If this support doesn’t come through, I’ll have no choice but to reevaluate the future of KICLEI and scale back our efforts.

Special Offer for Donors

To show appreciation for your support, every donor will receive a gift code that:

Upgrades your KICLEI membership with premium features.

Prepares you for 2030 subscriptions to stay ahead of the global agenda.

Provides a discount on KICLEI merchandise so you can represent the cause proudly.

Donate Today to Support KICLEI

Click Here to Donate

We’ve proven that we can win this fight—but I can’t carry the load alone any longer. If you value the work KICLEI has done and believe in its mission, I need your help now to keep it alive.

Thank you for your understanding, support, and commitment to protecting our freedoms.

Sincerely,

Maggie Braun