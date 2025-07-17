The Region of Waterloo is calling for applicants to fill the vacant Kitchener‐area seat on Regional Council following the passing of Coun. Kari Williams in April. This is a unique opportunity for anyone in our Gather 2030 network who is passionate about local autonomy, fiscal transparency, and community accountability to step forward and make a real impact.

Why You Should Consider Applying

Regional Councillors guide decisions on water, waste management, transit, and regional planning—issues that touch every household and business in Waterloo Region. With our councils heading into critical budget deliberations, it’s more important than ever to have thoughtful, community-rooted voices around the table. If you’ve been watching agendas and deputations and felt there was more you could contribute, now’s your chance.

Eligibility & Application Details

To apply, you must:

Reside in the Region of Waterloo or be the owner/tenant (or partner of one) of property here

Be a Canadian citizen

Be at least 18 years old

Applications opened July 2, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. and close on Friday, August 1, 2025 at 4:00 p.m. You can apply online or pick up a paper form in person at 150 Frederick St., Kitchener. Appointments to submit in person are preferred—email regionalclerk@regionofwaterloo.ca to book yours.

👉 Apply here:

https://www.regionofwaterloo.ca/en/regional-government/appointment-by-call-for-applications.aspx

The Selection Timeline

Aug. 1: Application deadline at 4 p.m.

Aug. 6: List of eligible nominees and personal statements published

Aug. 14: Special Council meeting—each applicant presents a 5-minute “why I’m the right choice” deputation; Council votes until one candidate secures a majority

Aug. 15: Oath of office administered; onboarding begins

Aug. 27: New Councillor’s first official meeting

Appointee serves until the next municipal election on Oct. 26, 2026.

How KICLEI Gather 2030 Will Support You

Peer Network: We’re organizing a local cohort of community advocates for mutual feedback, deputations, report and resolution drafting, and resource-sharing.

Messaging Support: We’ll help you craft and refine your presentations and written submissions around transparency, local jurisdiction, and regional equity. Local Waterloo Region contact: KICLEIwaterlooregionproton.me@proton.me General KICLEI support: info@kiclei.ca We’re here to help every step of the way—let’s make sure Waterloo Region’s governance stays accountable and community-centered!



Stepping into this role means wearing a “regional hat” while championing Kitchener’s priorities—balancing the needs of urban and rural wards, from Cambridge to Woolwich. If you’re ready to invest the time and energy to make Waterloo Region’s governance more accountable and community-focused, we’d love to see you apply!