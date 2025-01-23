In the heart of our nation, from the rugged shores of British Columbia to the vibrant cities of the east, a powerful movement of unity and resilience is taking shape. It is a movement of Canadians standing together, bound by the unwavering belief that freedom is not just a right, but a responsibility.

Recently, I had the incredible opportunity to connect with a fellow freedom advocate, Corey Primus, whose music encapsulates the very essence of this shared spirit. Corey, a dedicated musician and former RN from BC, courageously took a stand against mandates that threatened personal choice and autonomy. His journey, much like many of ours, has led him deeper into the pursuit of truth and freedom.

His song, We Are Canada, is more than just a melody; it is an anthem for those who believe in standing strong, in knowing right from wrong, and in the fundamental principle that we are all meant to be free. The lyrics remind us that freedom is found in unity:

"True hearts of the true north strong and free Raise the flag and sound the call Stand for freedom. Stand for love Stand for the one and for the all."

The song resonates deeply with our collective experiences. It reminds us of the Trucker Convoy, a defining moment where Canadians from every walk of life stood in solidarity. While some, like Corey, supported safely from home as the trucks rolled through Chilliwack, others were on the front lines, witnessing history in the making. Yet, regardless of where we were, our hearts beat as one—united in a common purpose.

Corey’s journey, and those of so many others, reflect the essence of the freedom culture that is thriving across Canada. It is a culture built on courage, on standing for what is right, and on never compromising in the face of adversity. From grassroots initiatives in Calgary to the KICLEI movement reaching every province, we are proving that localism and unity are the antidotes to global overreach.

As we continue to build momentum, music like Corey's serves as a reminder of the power of art in our movement. It is through storytelling, song, and community that we inspire each other to keep going. As Corey so eloquently sings:

"We are Canada We know right from wrong We believe we're all meant to be free That's why we are standing strong."

To every Canadian who stands for freedom, know that you are not alone. Whether through advocacy, music, or local action, we are creating lasting change—together, coast to coast.

Let’s continue to support one another, lift each other up, and ensure that our voices rise louder than ever before. Thank you, Corey, for your inspiring work, and to all who stand united in this journey.

We are Canada. And we are standing strong.

Special thanks to Corey Primus and all the talented individuals who contributed to these songs of dissent.

