We the People, Have Some Questions – Maggie Braun Addresses the City of Kawartha Lakes (Sept 12, 2023)

🔥 Throwback to the Early Days of KICLEI! 🔥

On September 12, 2023, I addressed the Corporation of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Committee of the Whole, challenging the growing influence of global climate agendas in municipal decision-making.

Key Questions Raised:

🔹 Why are public health resources being directed toward climate change reports while real issues like mental health, addiction, and housing go unaddressed?

🔹 Who does the Mayor and Council truly serve—the people or corporate and international partnerships?

🔹 Why are unelected global organizations influencing local governance?

🔹 How much taxpayer money is funding these initiatives instead of local priorities?

This was a defining moment in the formation of KICLEI Canada, where we took a stand for local governance, transparency, and public accountability.

📢 If you believe in localism over globalism, share this video! Let’s continue to hold councils accountable and advocate for the issues that truly matter to our communities.

🔗 Join the movement at KICLEI.ca

#KICLEI #WeThePeople #Localism #HoldTheLine #AccountabilityMatters