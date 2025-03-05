A Grassroots Win in Waterloo Region—How You Can Do the Same in Your Community

By Maggie Braun

When we talk about real civic engagement, Peter McFadden’s recent delegation to the Region of Waterloo’s budget meeting is a prime example of how citizens can hold their councils accountable and demand transparency on costly voluntary programs like the ICLEI Partners for Climate Protection (PCP) program.

Peter’s delegation wasn’t just about asking tough questions—it was about informing decision-makers, sparking dialogue, and setting the stage for change. And it worked. One councillor asked for more information. That may seem small, but in the world of municipal politics, even one councillor’s curiosity can shift the conversation and force the council to take a second look at policies they may have simply rubber-stamped before.

What We Can Learn from This Win

Providing Information for Decision-Making is Key

This is not just a strategy—it’s the official framework councils were meant to follow. The FCM’s 1994 Municipal Primer on implementing Local Agenda 21 emphasized that providing information for decision-making is essential. Yet for years, municipalities have signed onto programs like PCP without full disclosure of costs, obligations, or the long-term consequences. When confronted with the facts, councils have a duty to investigate further. The Public Has a Right to Know Where Their Money Goes

Despite 30 years of operation, no participating municipality has conducted a full financial review of PCP-related expenditures. In 2024, Tiny Township became the first to vote for a financial audit, yet FCM admitted they do not know the total cost of participation. This is why delegations matter. No one in power is keeping track. We must demand transparency. One Councillor Asking for More Information is a Win

When Councillor Foxton asked for more details following Peter’s presentation, that wasn’t just a polite gesture—it was an opening. It means council is now obligated to consider the financial implications. It means the topic has moved from public comment to internal discussion. It’s now on the record and the public can follow up.

Our Next Steps & How You Can Get Involved

Following the delegation, we took three immediate actions:

Debunking the Sales Pitch

If you speak up at your own local council, here are the common rebuttals you will hear—and how to respond:

“It’s Free!” → Nothing is free. The costs of data collection, action plan development, and implementation are hidden, but they exist. Over $14M - $211M in spending has been documented in some municipalities.

“It Helps with Mandatory Provincial Reporting” → The PCP program drastically expands reporting requirements beyond what is required by law, adding unnecessary administrative burdens.

“We Already Invested in It, We Can’t Stop Now” → This is the sunk cost fallacy . Councils are not legally required to continue and can leave at any time.

“We Need to Meet Net Zero” → Municipalities are not signatories to the Paris Agreement , and Canada is a net carbon sink . Municipal CO₂ reductions have no measurable impact on global climate but huge financial impacts on local budgets.

“ICLEI is Just a Support Network” → ICLEI is funded by the UN and Google, collects data from municipalities, and then funnels them to ICLEI-affiliated vendors. This is a marketing scheme, not a neutral support system.

Now It’s Your Turn

Peter McFadden’s advocacy proves that one well-prepared delegation can start a ripple effect.

If your municipality is participating in the PCP program—or any other voluntary UN-aligned sustainability initiative—now is the time to act.

Attend a council meeting. Find out where your local government stands.

Request a financial audit. Demand full disclosure of all spending tied to PCP or similar programs.

Send a delegation. Inform your council that they can withdraw at any time.

Share this article. The more people who push for transparency, the more councils will be forced to listen.

We’ve made our full report available to Waterloo Region Council and will continue to track developments. Watch Peter’s five-minute clip below to see how this was done and get inspired to do the same in your community.

Together, we can restore local decision-making, demand accountability, and ensure tax dollars are spent where they truly matter—on real community needs.

For more information, visit KICLEI CANADA or contact info@kiclei.ca.