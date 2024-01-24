Share this postGather 2030Action GroupsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreAction GroupsGather 2030Jan 24, 2024∙ Paid1Share this postGather 2030Action GroupsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareKawartha Freedom GroupAdvocates for a Free Society KawarthaSarnia Freedom Alliance Sudbury Freedom ConvoyCOAP, Vancouver Island Civis4ReformGather 2030 Blueprint Gather 2030·August 18, 2023Blueprint of Effective Strategies Gather 2030 is a Gathering Place of effective strategies to counter the global agenda. Individuals and organizations named are not necessarily affiliated with the Gather 2030 author Maggie Braun. Please reach out to these organizations and individuals for more information on their independent projects.Read full storyThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inPreviousNext