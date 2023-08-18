Blueprint of Effective Strategies
Gather 2030 is a Gathering Place of effective strategies to counter the global agenda.
"The solution to globalism is localism.”
Future Work
Thoughts on the Duty of Civil Disobedience
Taking on a Broken System - The work of our lifetime!
Obedience to de facto law
15 No person shall be convicted of an offence in respect of an act or omission in obedience to the laws for the time being made and enforced by persons in de facto possession of the sovereign power in and over the place where the act or omission occurs.
The problem is this ... No law enforcement except to protect perpetrators of a world coup.