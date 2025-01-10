Today, I had the opportunity to attend a national meeting hosted by Freedom Rising, a grassroots organization dedicated to protecting Canadian freedoms and promoting a free and democratic society that upholds the inalienable rights of the individual. Freedom Rising brings together passionate individuals and leaders from across the country in weekly meetings to share ideas, strategize, and mobilize communities around key initiatives. These meetings serve as an important platform for collaborative activism, offering tools and resources to those ready to make a difference in their local areas.

Freedom Rising Meetings are open to anyone interested in participating in grassroots action. They occur weekly and feature a diverse lineup of speakers, campaign organizers, and advocates discussing current challenges and proactive solutions. Community members are encouraged to join, share ideas, and participate in various campaigns to help protect local autonomy and influence meaningful change.

This Week's Key Initiatives

1. National Campaign to Dismiss Prime Minister Trudeau

A newly launched email campaign is urging Canadians to contact the Governor General and demand the dismissal of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the call for a general election. Participants can customize and send letters directly through the campaign portal.

Action Link: Send a Letter to the GG

2. Fundraising for Helen Grus Legal Defense

Support was rallied for the legal defense of Helen Grus through a dedicated fundraising campaign on GiveSendGo. Participants are encouraged to contribute and spread awareness.

Donate Here: Support Helen Grus

3. KICLEI Canada Initiatives: Localism Over Globalism

KICLEI Canada continues to push for local autonomy by opposing global sustainable development programs. Key resources and tools were shared to help local councils make informed decisions.

Upcoming Events and Workshops - KICLEI Alberta

Calgary Workshop: January 14, 2025 (10 AM–2 PM)

Register: Sign Up Here

Sylvan Lake Event: January 15, 2025 (PM)

Details: RiseUpAlberta.com

Castor Townhall: January 16, 2025 (6:30 PM) Details: Legion Hall

Calgary Event: January 19, 2025 (2:00 PM – 4:00 PM) Details: Location: Habenes Banquet Hall 2611 37 Ave. Calgary Max Capacity: 200 – Suggested Donation: $10.

4. Freedom Convoy Tribute 2025

Plans for a national tribute to the 2022 Freedom Convoy were announced, set for January 25, 2025. This event will include meet-ups and convoys across multiple locations.

Event Details: Watch the Tribute Video

5. Upcoming Events and Workshops

Save BC Kids Educational Forum: January 30, 2025, Lakeside Conference Centre, Penticton

Contact: Mary Lou Gutscher – MLGutscher@protonmail.com

6. Freedom Rising Events Calendar

Stay informed about national events, meetings, and workshops.

View Calendar: Freedom Rising Events

Join Freedom Rising to stay engaged, participate in ongoing initiatives, and support the growing movement toward local empowerment and national freedom. Weekly meetings are a space to connect, learn, and take collective action. Together, we can make meaningful progress toward preserving Canadian values and freedoms.





