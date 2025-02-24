Blue Skies Ahead: Join Us for an Online Meeting Tomorrow!

For those who long for consistently blue skies, we have exciting news. You are invited to join our online meeting on Tuesday, February 25, from 6 PM to 8 PM MST—a dynamic event where experts and activists unite to discuss how we can reclaim our skies.

Featured Speakers:

Tennessee State Representative Monty Fritts:

Representative Fritts is a pioneer in the fight against chemical spraying. In 2024, he introduced House Bill 2063—a landmark initiative that paved the way for banning chemical sprays over Tennessee skies. With the law coming into effect on July 1, 2024, his work sets a powerful example, and we’ll be exploring how similar legislation can be drafted and passed here in Canada.

MellowKat:

Hailing from California, MellowKat is the activist who took a bold stand by confronting pilots involved in aerial spraying. Her compelling video and audio recordings, which she has shared on her Substack, showcase her determination. Her story is a call to action for all who wish to stand up and speak out.

Lloyd Manchester:

Representing the West Kelowna Branch of the Kelowna Citizens Safety Association, Lloyd Manchester played a pivotal role in a successful campaign that led the BC Government’s Ministry of Forests to cancel the controversial aerial BTK spray program. His insights on grassroots advocacy and local action will inspire us to push for change in our own communities.

And there are many more presenters ready to share their ideas and strategies for a cleaner, safer environment.

Hosted by Benita Pedersen

Benita Pedersen of All Fired Up For Freedom will be our meeting host, guiding the conversation and ensuring an engaging and informative session.

Don’t Miss Out!

This is your opportunity to learn, engage, and take action.

Register now for Tuesday’s meeting at: www.tinyURL.com/AddressingGeoengineering

Feel free to copy, paste, forward, and share this notice with friends, family, and colleagues who share the vision of blue skies for all.

Let's come together to drive change and reclaim the beauty of our natural environment. See you online!