Blue Skies Ahead: Join Us for an Online Meeting Tomorrow!
For those who long for consistently blue skies, we have exciting news. You are invited to join our online meeting on Tuesday, February 25, from 6 PM to 8 PM MST—a dynamic event where experts and activists unite to discuss how we can reclaim our skies.
Featured Speakers:
Tennessee State Representative Monty Fritts:
Representative Fritts is a pioneer in the fight against chemical spraying. In 2024, he introduced House Bill 2063—a landmark initiative that paved the way for banning chemical sprays over Tennessee skies. With the law coming into effect on July 1, 2024, his work sets a powerful example, and we’ll be exploring how similar legislation can be drafted and passed here in Canada.
MellowKat:
Hailing from California, MellowKat is the activist who took a bold stand by confronting pilots involved in aerial spraying. Her compelling video and audio recordings, which she has shared on her Substack, showcase her determination. Her story is a call to action for all who wish to stand up and speak out.
Lloyd Manchester:
Representing the West Kelowna Branch of the Kelowna Citizens Safety Association, Lloyd Manchester played a pivotal role in a successful campaign that led the BC Government’s Ministry of Forests to cancel the controversial aerial BTK spray program. His insights on grassroots advocacy and local action will inspire us to push for change in our own communities.
And there are many more presenters ready to share their ideas and strategies for a cleaner, safer environment.
Hosted by Benita Pedersen
Benita Pedersen of All Fired Up For Freedom will be our meeting host, guiding the conversation and ensuring an engaging and informative session.
Don’t Miss Out!
This is your opportunity to learn, engage, and take action.
Register now for Tuesday’s meeting at: www.tinyURL.com/AddressingGeoengineering
Feel free to copy, paste, forward, and share this notice with friends, family, and colleagues who share the vision of blue skies for all.
Let's come together to drive change and reclaim the beauty of our natural environment. See you online!
PREAMBLE
TODAY it is a well-known and easily demonstrable fact that the members of the US Congress and the State Legislatures do not read, evaluate or debate any of the particulars of the Legislation they vote on.
They cannot read or debate the issues because, on average, NINE THOUSAND new bills are introduced each year at a rate of fifty-five per day and each Bill can approach 2000 pages of content or more.
Since no one can evaluate ONE HUNDRED THOUSAND pages of Law Speak per day, the elected representative is forced to vote “as per the suggestion of staff”.
Our Constitutions call for ‘representative government of the people, by the people and for the people’. They do not call for ‘government by staff (permanent bureaucracy) recommendation’.
THEREFORE
In order to remedy the UNCONSTITUTIONAL WORKING OF THE GOVERNMENT, it is time to use the available technology of computers for the distribution of the text, and artificial intelligence (AI) for the aggregation of the decisions of up to FIFTY THOUSAND interested, responsible and qualified Citizens per Congressional district, herein referred to as AMPLIFIED VOTERS (AV) to give The People and all of Humanity the opportunity to solve their Governmental problems.
PROPOSAL
A Constitutional Amendment to Accommodate at Least 50 Thousand Citizen Representatives per Congressional District Who Will Actually Read and Evaluate the Existing and Proposed Laws for the Purpose of Ratification or Annulment of Each and Every Line of Law and the Accompanying Enabling Legislation for the Purpose of Perfecting The Law for and in Behalf of The Citizens of the Country. Each “reading” will consist of approximately ten pages of the existing law or proposed bill, with ratification or annulment of each line/sentence of text, by up to 50 thousand AV per day and aggregated by AI to ratify or annul the whole.