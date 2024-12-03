Today, I’m sharing the video of Laura Chambers’ deputation to Calgary City Council. I deeply respect her courage to speak on these issues—standing before council and addressing complex topics takes great strength. I thank Laura for her boldness in bringing attention to these matters, and I hope this inspires others to get involved.

As someone who gave a similar deputation in Peterborough in 2023, I’ve learned a lot since then. My journey has taught me the importance of accuracy and clarity, especially when addressing topics of this magnitude. To that end, I feel it is necessary to address the content of this deputation to separate fact from unverified claims and provide further clarity for those inspired by it.

Video of the Deputation

My Commentary on the Presentation

"Brian Mulroney signed Canada into the United Nations' Partners for Climate Protection in 1992 along with 178 other countries." Correction: Mulroney signed Canada onto Agenda 21, which was drafted in part by ICLEI and the FCM. "He and other leaders were lured by the promise of 'big money' to go green." True. "His signature made Canada a UN state. Provinces became sub-states, and all cities became UN city-states, of which Calgary is one." Correction: The claim that Canada's signature on Agenda 21 turned it into a "UN state," with provinces as "sub-states" and cities as "UN city-states," is unfounded. Agenda 21 is a non-binding framework for sustainable development, and its implementation is voluntary, leaving national and local governments fully autonomous. Canada's provinces and municipalities operate under the Canadian Constitution, and their status remains unchanged by any UN agreement. "By 2000, we saw countries being governed by the direction of the World Bank, the WEF, the WHO, and ICLEI." True: By 2000, organizations like the World Bank, WEF, WHO, and ICLEI significantly influenced global and local policies, guiding decisions on economic, health, and environmental issues. While they did not directly govern countries, their frameworks and recommendations shaped the direction of governance, aligning nations with their agendas. "Since 1994, all city officials have received a municipal primer from FCM and ICLEI." Correction: Only the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) and the Canadian Council of Minister of the Environment(CCME) sent the primer. The same year the FCM partnered with ICLEI to launch the Partners for Climate Protection (PCP) program. "That primer gives municipal governments the direction on how to fraudulently restructure local government." Correction: The primer is a blueprint for implementing Agenda 21 through Canadian municipalities, adopting a global-over-local agenda. However, it does not restructure local governments and remained voluntary, placing liability for adoption and implementation on local councils. "Since 1994, none of the men and women we have voted into municipal government have sworn an oath to the people they govern." Clarification: Oaths did change, and we are working to locate previous versions. If you have copies please send to info@kiclei.ca. "Instead, they sign the Municipal Act Declaration of Office." Clarification: Despite the potential change to the oath, the declaration is tied to provincial municipal acts, outlining council duties to represent the public and consider the municipality's interests. This effectively serves as an oath to the people as their first duty is to represent the public. "That declaration, unlike an oath to public office, partners them with the for-profit corporation of Calgary." Correction: The claim that the Municipal Act Declaration of Office "partners officials with the for-profit corporation of Calgary" is inaccurate. Calgary, like other municipalities, is an incorporated entity under provincial legislation, established to serve public interests. Calgary was incorporated as a town on November 27, 1884, and later as a city on January 1, 1894. While municipalities are technically "corporations," they are public entities focused on providing services to residents, not for-profit organizations. The declaration aligns officials with their responsibilities to represent and serve the public interest, as outlined by the provincal Municipal Acts. "No government can implement foreign mandates without public consent." True. The statement "No government can implement foreign mandates without public consent" is accurate. Referencing Section 46 of the Criminal Code is valid, as it defines treasonous acts, including collaborating with foreign entities to undermine Canadian sovereignty. Adding the definition of "mischief" could further strengthen this point, as mischief involves willfully obstructing or interfering with lawful rights or property, which can metaphorically extend to governance systems. Furthermore, there is room to examine whether organizations like ICLEI and the FCM prioritize international agendas over local and national interests. While classifying them as terrorist organizations would require substantial legal grounds, their promotion of global mandates could be scrutinized for: Eroding sovereignty by aligning municipalities with international directives that override local priorities. Bypassing public consent in implementing global agendas through municipal programs. Compromising national interests by encouraging policies that may undermine economic security, resource management, or self-governance. Clear evidence should be provided to substantiate any claims, ensuring the argument remains credible and legally sound.

Subscribe and don’t miss our upcoming report on this issue! "Entities want a global government." True. Many global organizations and influential entities advocate for centralized governance frameworks under the guise of addressing global challenges such as climate change, economic inequality, and public health crises. Additionally, this push often includes efforts to: Control Land and Resources: Policies tied to sustainable development and global agendas sometimes involve restrictions on land use, prioritizing international directives over local autonomy. Influence Energy Security: Transitioning to renewable energy is often framed as necessary for environmental protection but can centralize control over energy production and distribution, limiting national self-reliance. Undermine National Sovereignty: Binding agreements and international frameworks may erode the decision-making power of sovereign nations, aligning local policies with global priorities, sometimes without public consent. These strategies reflect broader efforts to consolidate power at a global level, often at the expense of localized governance and individual freedoms.

"Authority has been eroded through international contracts and public-private partnerships." "Those contracts must be revisited publicly and rescinded." True. The adoption of international programs, such as those promoted by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) and ICLEI, has contributed to the erosion of local authority. These programs often align municipalities with global mandates, creating partnerships that prioritize international objectives over local needs. By participating in these frameworks, councils inadvertently cede decision-making power and compromise their ability to act independently in the best interests of their communities. To restore autonomy and prioritize local governance, municipal councils must withdraw from these programs. Reclaiming authority involves reviewing and publicly revisiting these contracts to ensure they align with the principles of sovereignty, transparency, and public consent. Such steps are essential to uphold the trust of local residents and focus on community-driven solutions. "The oath of office issue indicates abdication of duties." Correction: The issue is not the oath itself but municipal participation in ICLEI and UN programs, which often align local policies with international agendas that may conflict with community priorities. These programs can erode local autonomy, bypass public consent, and shift focus away from serving constituents. The real concern is ensuring councils fulfill their duties as trustees of local governance by prioritizing transparency, public involvement, and local interests over global mandates. "Seek legal counsel and revisit contracts." Excellent suggestion. This is critical for transparency. "In the coming weeks, you will receive a package with direct links to validate these claims." Suggestion: If the package being referenced is the POGG primer , it is crucial to ensure it has been thoroughly reviewed and, if necessary, redrafted. A revised version should provide a clear and concise report to council, addressing any inaccuracies or ambiguities. This updated document should include: Accurate References: All claims must be backed by verifiable sources to ensure credibility and foster trust. Clarifications and Corrections: Any errors or misstatements in the original primer should be rectified, with added context where needed. Actionable Recommendations: The report should outline practical steps councils can take to address the issues, such as reviewing and potentially withdrawing from programs like ICLEI. Clear Communication: The revised document should be accessible and straightforward, ensuring it is easily understood by council members and the public. By redrafting the POGG primer with these corrections and improvements, it can become a stronger tool for advocating transparency, accountability, and local sovereignty while fostering informed decision-making.

"Review contracts, reclaim trusteeship, and provide public clarity within 30 days." Agreed: A public response from council is essential to foster transparency, accountability, and trust. By addressing these concerns council members have an opportunity to: Review Contracts: Evaluate existing agreements with organizations like ICLEI and ensure they align with the interests and priorities of the community. Reclaim Trusteeship: Demonstrate their commitment to serving as trustees of local governance by prioritizing local autonomy and public interests. Provide Clarity: Offer a clear and comprehensive public response to address the claims and concerns raised, ensuring residents understand the council’s position and actions. This dialogue is an important step toward rebuilding confidence and ensuring that governance decisions reflect the will of the people. Council’s engagement and timely response will show leadership and a commitment to transparency.

"Step up, step down, or step aside." Well said. We need leaders who are willing to educate themselves, critically examine the issues at hand, and take decisive action in the best interests of their communities. This means stepping up to address concerns transparently, acknowledging mistakes, and making necessary corrections. For those unwilling or unable to do so, stepping down or stepping aside is the honorable choice to allow others with the knowledge, courage, and commitment to take on these responsibilities. True leadership is not about holding a title but about serving the people with integrity and accountability.

Reflections and Moving Forward

Laura’s deputation highlights critical issues surrounding governance, transparency, and accountability. While her passion is commendable, some of the claims made require further evidence, clarification, or correction to strengthen their impact and ensure credibility. Presenting these concerns accurately is vital to fostering trust and achieving meaningful results.

I understand the challenges of bringing these complex topics to council, having navigated similar conversations myself. The nuances of municipal governance and the implications of international programs like ICLEI demand careful research and precise communication. Misstatements or misinformation, even if unintentional, can undermine the movement's credibility and detract from its core goals.

Recommended Actions

To those inspired by this deputation: I encourage you to prioritize accuracy and alignment with verified information in your advocacy efforts. A clear and factual approach not only strengthens the argument but also upholds the integrity of this movement. Leaders and councils must be held accountable with evidence-based critiques, as this is the most effective way to promote localism over globalism.

Resources for Advocacy

To support your efforts, I have prepared updated materials, including:

Recommended Report to Council – A template to submit alongside deputation requests, outlining these key issues and actionable recommendations. Report To Council Reclaiming Local Sovereignty And Accountability 67.9KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Updated Deputation Script PDF – A revised script based on up-to-date information and aligned with verified facts for future presentations. Deputation Script Reclaiming Local Sovereignty And Accountability 44.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download These resources are designed to equip advocates with the tools needed to present strong, credible arguments to councils and other stakeholders.

Continuing the Conversation

As a community, let’s advance this dialogue with informed action and mutual support. I remain committed to providing accurate information, fostering thoughtful discussions, and proposing practical solutions. Together, we can hold leaders accountable, prioritize sovereignty, and promote governance that serves the people.

If you have feedback, questions, or additional insights, please reach out to info@kiclei.ca. Let’s work collectively to ensure that this movement is as effective and impactful as it can be.

In Comparison: A KICLEI-Style Deputation – Chris Marchuk's to Calgary City Council

Chris Marchuk’s delegation to Calgary City Council on November 18, 2024, stands out as a model of effectiveness in presenting critical concerns with FCM ICLEI Net Zero programs. I strongly encourage everyone to watch Chris Marchuk’s Delegation, which is accompanied by a comprehensive resource package. The linked resources include:

A Cost Report on the PCP Program , providing an in-depth analysis of its financial implications.

Updated Deputation Scripts , designed to present accurate and compelling arguments.

A Letter to Council Template , enabling advocates to communicate their concerns effectively.

A Press Release Template, to engage media and raise public awareness about these critical issues.

By leveraging these tools and learning from Chris’s exemplary presentation style, we can strengthen our efforts to promote local sovereignty, transparency, and accountability. Let this example inspire future advocates to refine their approach and continue the important work of protecting community interests over global mandates.

Join the Conversation

What are your thoughts on these deputations and issues? Let’s discuss further in the comments or connect directly. Together, we can bring clarity and accountability to these important matters.