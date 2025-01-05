We apologize for the confusion caused by our email stating that we "advocate for sustainable, community-driven climate actions." This was a miscommunication. Our true stance is to "advocate for practical environmental stewardship over top-down global mandates."

In alignment with this mission, we are committed to proposing an alternative net-zero plan that prioritizes soil regeneration over data and technology-driven approaches. Our objective is to counter the UN-driven climate action plans by emphasizing locally-driven, practical solutions that empower communities and promote truly sustainable land management practices.