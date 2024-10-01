Playback speed
Get Involved with KICLEI!

Gather 2030
Oct 01, 2024
Welcome to KICLEI! In this video, we explain how we empower local communities to push back against global agendas and take control of their future. Learn about our ongoing campaigns, how we support local advocacy efforts, and the tools we provide to streamline communication with councils.

If you’re looking to get involved, book a consultation, or support our work, all relevant links are listed below. Join us in the movement for Localism over Globalism and help spread awareness across Canada!

Links:

Gather 2030
