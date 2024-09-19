📢📢 Going Live Tonight: The Shadoe Davis Show and Maggie Hope Braun 📢📢

🎉 Confirmed! Maggie Braun will be live on Shadoe Davis's show tonight at 7 PM Eastern, 6 PM Central, and 10 PM Pacific. Join us for cross-country updates on what is quickly becoming the most effective strategy against globalism in the 21st century. The KICLEI initiative is kicking off and spreading like wildfire! 🔥

Maggie held her ground on the front lines in Ottawa. Recognizing the reality that Canada is a vast and sparsely populated country. If we are to hold the line, we must do so in our town halls where Agenda 21 is being implemented. 🏛️ If we are to beat the clock on Agenda 2030, we need to influence those already in positions of power. ⏰

Tune in to hear about our progress in Ontario and Manitoba, our initiatives in BC, and how dedicated activists across the country can engage and learn strategies to implement in their communities.

Don’t miss it live and catch the replay on all platforms! 🎥

