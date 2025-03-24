How Many Hometown Regulars Would Agree That the Government is Corrupt and Not Working for the People?
That’s right—the majority!
Everywhere I go, I meet like-minded people who see the corruption and want change. The key is finding them and building connections.
The Power of Everyday Encounters
While running errands:
✅ Flags up
✅ Merch on
✅ Paying cash
✅ Striking up conversations
I make a point to talk to those who show their support—whether it’s a flag in their yard, a bumper sticker, or a comment overheard in a store. Sometimes, I’ll even pull into a driveway or parking lot where I see freedom flags flying.
After a good conversation, I save their contact in a note on my phone and update them on local initiatives. Many of these people are frustrated, lonely, and losing hope—but a simple connection can reignite their spirit.
(Making friends at a local pub while sharing solutions, hope, and community events.)
Building a Local Network
In an upcoming article, I’ll discuss the benefits of a local newsletter for each hometown—a single place where all initiatives from all groups can be shared and sent out to like-minded contacts.
Where to Gather Contacts:
Local Meetings & Events – Perfect places to find engaged individuals.
Passing Around a Contact Form – A time-saving way to collect info when you can’t speak with everyone.
One-on-One Conversations – Still my favorite way to build genuine relationships.
Expanding the Network with Skills & Resources
On my contact form, I include sections for Expertise, Interests, and Resources. This helps in building a Barter & Trade Directory, which I’ll expand on in a future article. By connecting skills and resources, we strengthen the community and create independence.
Great ideas!
Please, if you haven't already, check out this free search tool to help you find, reach and organize neighbours who share your concerns https://localresistance.org