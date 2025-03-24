How Many Hometown Regulars Would Agree That the Government is Corrupt and Not Working for the People?

That’s right—the majority!

Everywhere I go, I meet like-minded people who see the corruption and want change. The key is finding them and building connections.

The Power of Everyday Encounters

While running errands:

✅ Flags up

✅ Merch on

✅ Paying cash

✅ Striking up conversations

I make a point to talk to those who show their support—whether it’s a flag in their yard, a bumper sticker, or a comment overheard in a store. Sometimes, I’ll even pull into a driveway or parking lot where I see freedom flags flying.

After a good conversation, I save their contact in a note on my phone and update them on local initiatives. Many of these people are frustrated, lonely, and losing hope—but a simple connection can reignite their spirit.

(Making friends at a local pub while sharing solutions, hope, and community events.)

Building a Local Network

In an upcoming article, I’ll discuss the benefits of a local newsletter for each hometown—a single place where all initiatives from all groups can be shared and sent out to like-minded contacts.

Where to Gather Contacts:

Local Meetings & Events – Perfect places to find engaged individuals.

Passing Around a Contact Form – A time-saving way to collect info when you can’t speak with everyone.

One-on-One Conversations – Still my favorite way to build genuine relationships.

Expanding the Network with Skills & Resources

On my contact form, I include sections for Expertise, Interests, and Resources. This helps in building a Barter & Trade Directory, which I’ll expand on in a future article. By connecting skills and resources, we strengthen the community and create independence.