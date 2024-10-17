Introduction to the KICLEI Report on the WMR Plan20-50

This report comes after months of thorough review of the Winnipeg Metropolitan Region (WMR) Plan 20-50. Its primary goal is to refocus local governments on municipal, rather than global, priorities, demonstrating how the current plan does not align with the immediate needs of our communities. Within these pages, you will find recommendations that, if implemented, could significantly strengthen local autonomy and foster the prosperity of the region.

This report is dedicated to those who attended the second public hearing in such overwhelming numbers that there wasn’t enough room for everyone—a crowd whose powerful chant of "Let us in or shut us down" forced the postponement of the hearing. It is also dedicated to those who have since promoted, held and attended information sessions throughout the region ensuring this issue remains at the forefront of local concerns.

Additionally, I extend my gratitude to the municipalities of St. Andrews, Niverville, Selkirk, and Headingley, which have boldly voiced their opposition to the plan.

A Critique of Winnipeg Metropolitan Region (WMR) Plan20-50 (Version 1)

Municipalities Addressed:

City of Winnipeg, City of Selkirk, Town of Niverville, Town of Stonewall, Village of Dunnottar, Rural Municipality of Cartier, Rural Municipality of East St. Paul, Rural Municipality of Headingley, Rural Municipality of Macdonald, Rural Municipality of Ritchot, Rural Municipality of Rockwood, Rural Municipality of Rosser, Rural Municipality of Springfield, Rural Municipality of St. Andrews, Rural Municipality of St. Clements, Rural Municipality of St. François Xavier, Rural Municipality of Taché, Rural Municipality of West St. Paul.

Prepared by: Margaret Hope Braun, KICLEI Canada

Executive Summary

This report critically examines the implications of Plan20-50 for municipalities within the Winnipeg Metropolitan Region (WMR). While the Provincial Planning Act offers municipalities flexibility in adopting or rejecting regional plans, Plan20-50 introduces global sustainability goals that often conflict with local and provincial priorities. The plan, heavily influenced by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs), focuses on urban densification, climate action, and low-carbon initiatives, which overlook the specific needs of the communities and their capacity to adapt to natural meteorological trends.

Municipalities are urged to reject these overreaching frameworks and assert their governance rights, focusing on policies that directly benefit their communities, support local development, and respect the rights of all persons within the Winnipeg Metropolitan Region.

Federal Overreach Impacting Plan20-50

Section 92 of the Constitution Act, 1867 grants provinces authority over municipal governments. However, the federal government is increasingly imposing international objectives on municipalities, often through programs administered by bodies such as the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) and the Green Municipal Fund. These initiatives often arrive without proper consultation or disclosure, undermining provincial and local autonomy.

This push forces municipalities to adopt global priorities, like the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs), which may not address or align with the immediate needs of local communities. Such overreach risks shifting focus away from the pressing issues that many Canadian municipalities face, including housing shortages and infrastructure challenges, weakening local governance in favor of broad global frameworks.

Provincial Planning Act

The Provincial Planning Act enables, but does not mandate, the adoption of regional plans such as Plan20-50. This flexibility allows municipalities to maintain local control and adapt policies according to their unique needs as they evolve. Importantly, none of the directives outlined in the Act are tied to global agendas. Instead, the Act focuses on local priorities, offering practical guidelines to support community growth and development. These directives include:

Establish a regional structure supporting both urban and rural growth.

Develop growth policy frameworks with clear density targets, land use criteria, and servicing strategies.

Identify regional systems and corridors to enhance economic development and connectivity.

Address airport protection requirements.

Promote compact development to prevent urban sprawl.

Develop comprehensive servicing strategies for essential services.

Establish a common language and data repository for planning consistency.

The Winnipeg Metropolitan Region (WMR) and Its Shift Toward Global Frameworks

Historical Role and Foundation of the WMR

The Winnipeg Metropolitan Region (WMR) has a long-established role in coordinating regional planning among its 18 municipalities. Originally focused on fostering economic and social development through voluntary cooperation, the WMR's purpose was shaped by the Sustainable Development Initiative (SDI) in 1999 and the Capital Region Strategy in 2001. This collaboration emphasized local priorities and municipal autonomy, addressing shared challenges like infrastructure development and land use.

Shift Toward Global Frameworks

In recent years, however, the WMR has shifted its focus toward aligning with global frameworks, particularly through initiatives like Plan20-50, which ties local planning to international sustainability goals, including the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs). This shift introduces indirect pressure on municipalities to adopt long-term climate targets, deviating from the WMR’s original vision of regionally tailored solutions.

Transition to a Statutory Corporation

A key turning point came in April 2023, when the WMR became a statutory corporation, formalizing its planning authority. This governance change raises concerns about reduced public accountability and the potential prioritization of global economic strategies over local community needs. The statutory corporation model risks focusing on attracting global capital, potentially sacrificing the interests of local populations.

Green Initiatives and Global Priorities

Additionally, the WMR’s partnerships with organizations like Eco-West Canada promote green initiatives such as climate action plans and electric vehicle infrastructure, further embedding global environmental priorities into local planning. Similarly, 14 of the 18 municipalities in the WMR have adopted the Partners for Climate Protection (PCP) program, aligning with net-zero emissions goals by 2050. These initiatives, while offering tools and funding, often lead to costly data harvesting initiatives and expenditures that may conflict with local priorities.

Bureaucracy and Administrative Burdens

Plan20-50 also introduces significant bureaucratic burdens, requiring municipalities to conform to the regional framework for development plans, zoning by-laws, and water management strategies and commit to labour intensive data collections. This mandatory conformity adds administrative delays, straining local resources. Making regional conformity advisory rather than mandatory could reduce red tape and restore local planning autonomy.

Enforcement Mechanisms and Legal Challenges

The enforcement mechanisms in Plan20-50 grant the WMR the authority to take legal action through the Court of King’s Bench if municipalities fail to comply with its regional framework. This introduces the possibility of adversarial relationships between the WMR and local governments, where legal disputes may replace collaboration.

Rigid Long-Term Planning and Local Flexibility

Moreover, the 30-year framework of Plan20-50 lacks flexibility, limiting municipalities' ability to adapt to changing economic conditions, technological advancements, or demographic shifts. However, under the Provincial Planning Act, municipalities retain the right to reject Plan20-50, offering an opportunity to pursue planning strategies that prioritize local needs.

A Call for Local Control

The WMR’s shift toward global frameworks like Plan20-50 threatens local autonomy and imposes unnecessary bureaucracy. Municipalities should advocate for a return to flexible, locally controlled planning processes that prioritize the unique needs of their communities, ensuring that regional planning remains accountable to local populations rather than adopting global agendas.

Plan20-50 Implications on Municipal Priorities

Fiscal Responsibility

Plan20-50 introduces a third layer of taxation at the municipal level to fund climate initiatives, adding to the financial burden on residents who are already contributing through federal carbon taxes and provincial programs. These additional local expenditures can significantly strain household budgets, diverting resources away from addressing more immediate community needs such as infrastructure maintenance, healthcare, and public services. By imposing higher property taxes to support global climate goals, the plan risks reducing the overall quality of life in the Winnipeg Metropolitan Region, as essential services and local priorities may become underfunded in favor of broad, international sustainability efforts. Infrastructure Maintenance and Development

The upkeep of essential infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, water systems, and public buildings, is critical for community safety and economic growth. Plan20-50's focus on global sustainability objectives risks diverting resources away from these fundamental needs. Ensuring reliable infrastructure is crucial for rural and suburban communities, where long travel distances and dispersed populations make efficient transportation and water systems essential. By prioritizing global initiatives over local infrastructure maintenance, municipalities may face delayed repairs and upgrades, compromising safety and hindering economic development. Investment in maintaining and improving this infrastructure must remain a top priority to support the long-term resilience and prosperity of local communities. Housing Affordability

Plan20-50’s emphasis on high-density housing overlooks the cultural and regional preferences for single-family homes, especially in rural and suburban communities. Furthermore, it adds red tape and increases costs for the construction industry through the adoption of stringent green building standards. These regulations can significantly impact housing availability and affordability, as developers face higher compliance costs, which are often passed down to homebuyers. The plan’s focus on urban densification and green standards risks exacerbating the existing housing crisis by limiting the types of homes available and driving up costs, particularly for families seeking affordable housing options outside urban centers. Land Use Planning

Plan20-50’s focus on urban densification risks imposing restrictive land-use regulations that could infringe on property rights, particularly in rural and suburban areas. Family-owned farms, rural landholders, and local businesses could be adversely affected by top-down zoning decisions that prioritize urban development and global investors over balanced, community-driven growth. These regulations may limit how landowners can use or develop their properties, potentially leading to higher taxes and reduced flexibility. By prioritizing global urban development objectives, the plan threatens the long-term viability of agricultural enterprises and rural communities, undermining local economic sustainability and rural lifestyles. Public Services

Local governments oversee essential services such as waste management, emergency response, and recreational facilities, which are crucial to maintaining residents' quality of life. However, an excessive focus on international objectives, such as those outlined in Plan20-50, could introduce unforeseen risks. For instance, the rapid adoption of technologies like electric vehicles (EVs) could pose challenges, such as EV battery fires, which local emergency services may not be fully prepared to manage. Additionally, prioritizing green building standards may drive up the costs of constructing new public facilities, diverting funds from other critical services. The plan may also overcomplicate waste management services, further escalating costs. This focus on global objectives risks underfunding essential local services, ultimately compromising the infrastructure that communities rely on every day. Economic Development

Municipalities play a crucial role in fostering local economic growth by supporting small businesses, tourism, and agriculture—sectors that contribute directly to community prosperity and resilience. These industries are vital for sustaining local economies and ensuring economic independence, without relying on international investment schemes or global frameworks. By focusing on strengthening these local sectors, municipalities can promote long-term economic stability, create jobs, and maintain the unique cultural and economic character of their communities. Prioritizing local economic development over global investment agendas allows for more tailored, community-centric growth that benefits residents and respects regional priorities. Environmental Stewardship

Local governments are responsible for managing region-specific environmental concerns, such as water resources, habitat preservation, and overall ecosystem health. Municipalities should focus on local environmental stewardship programs that directly benefit their communities, rather than broad global climate agendas that may not address immediate local needs. Examples of effective local programs include establishing community gardens, which promote local food production and community engagement; tree planting initiatives that enhance green spaces, improve air quality, and provide shade; and community cleanups and beautification projects that foster civic pride while maintaining public spaces. Additionally, reuse centers can encourage recycling and repurposing materials, while hazardous waste drop-offs ensure proper disposal of dangerous substances, protecting water supplies and soil quality. Municipalities should also maintain basic services like garbage collection, ensuring that residents' waste is managed efficiently. These locally driven initiatives not only protect the environment but also strengthen the community by addressing practical, immediate concerns. Energy Security and Affordability

The green energy focus of Plan20-50 could result in higher energy costs and reduced reliability, particularly for rural communities that are more dependent on traditional energy sources. Transitioning to renewable energy under international carbon reduction targets may not be feasible for all regions, especially where infrastructure and economic conditions do not support such changes. Municipalities must prioritize ensuring access to affordable, dependable energy for all residents, without being pressured to meet global carbon reduction goals that may not align with local needs. Reliable and cost-effective energy is critical for maintaining quality of life and supporting economic growth, especially in rural areas with limited alternatives. Healthcare and Social Services

Municipalities play a significant role in managing local healthcare systems and addressing the pressing challenges of mental health and addiction crises, which have seen a significant rise in many communities. These critical local issues, which directly impact residents' well-being, are not adequately addressed in Plan20-50, as the plan focuses predominantly on global climate targets. The increasing demand for mental health services, addiction recovery programs, and social care infrastructure requires immediate attention. Local governments must prioritize these urgent community needs, ensuring resources are directed toward healthcare and social services that directly affect residents’ daily lives, rather than diverting focus to international climate objectives that do not address these crises. Agriculture

Plan20-50’s emphasis on international investments raises serious concerns about the future of agricultural land, farming communities, and family farms. Restrictive land-use regulations and potential expropriations increasingly favor global investors, making it difficult for farmers to maintain and pass on their family farms to the next generation. The rising costs, regulatory pressures, and lack of proper consultation with rural communities are making farming less viable, discouraging younger generations from pursuing agriculture. If this trend continues, we risk losing the backbone of local food production, as family-owned farms are replaced by monoculture operations dominated by global investors. This shift is often implemented without meaningful consultation with farmers, leaving them vulnerable to decisions that prioritize green tech development and large-scale monoculture over rural interests and long-term food security. These practices not only undermine rural communities but also threaten the diversity and sustainability of local agriculture. It is crucial that land-use policies reflect the needs of farmers and prioritize local food production, ensuring that the well-being of farming communities takes precedence over global agendas like those emphasized in Plan20-50. Population Management

Municipalities must manage population growth in a way that reflects their specific needs, ensuring that resources like infrastructure, housing, and healthcare are not overwhelmed. When high immigration rates strain these services, municipalities should be able to control this growth. Plan20-50’s emphasis on federal immigration targets risks exacerbating these pressures by promoting rapid population increases that may not align with local capabilities. Philosophical and Political Neutrality in Local Governance

Plan20-50 places a strong emphasis on a specific philosophical worldview regarding land use, particularly one rooted in certain First Nation perspectives. While these views are important, the plan appears to overlook other diverse perspectives on land stewardship, which are equally essential for balanced and inclusive planning. This narrow focus raises concerns about the ability of the plan to address the varied cultural, historical, and practical needs of the broader community. Additionally, the introduction of partisan language, such as the phrase "Build Back Better," which is associated with global progressive movements, undermines the non-partisan nature of municipal governance. By incorporating terms linked to international political ideologies, Plan20-50 risks aligning local governance with global agendas that may not resonate with all residents. Municipal planning should remain philosophically and politically neutral, focusing on local needs and practical concerns without being swayed by international movements. To truly serve all communities impartially, governance must remain non-partisan, grounded in the specific needs of residents, and free from ideological influence.

Municipalities have been tasked with overseeing these crucial responsibilities, yet Plan20-50 shifts the focus from these core issues toward global climate agendas.

Global Frameworks Embedded in Plan20-50

Although the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals are non-binding, their integration into regional plans like Plan20-50 places pressure on municipalities to prioritize global objectives that may conflict with local needs. This has raised concerns about the erosion of local governance as municipalities must balance global expectations against the specific realities of their communities. These global priorities include:

1. Urban Densification

Plan20-50 promotes urban densification as a key solution to housing challenges. However, this focus overlooks the reality that rural and suburban communities face different housing crises, namely affordability rather than urban sprawl. High-density housing, which works well in urban centers, may not meet the cultural and geographical preferences of rural and suburban areas where single-family homes and larger properties are more suitable. The plan fails to address how rural areas can maintain their character and housing needs, while pushing a model that primarily benefits urban spaces.

2. Complete Communities and the Role of Global Investors

The concept of complete communities—where people live, work, and access essential services within close proximity—is a central theme in Plan20-50. While this idea may be feasible in urban centers, it raises significant concerns when applied to rural and suburban areas, where residents often rely on private vehicles to travel longer distances for services and employment. Forcing non-urbanized regions to adopt a city-centric model risks disrupting local economies and the daily lives of residents by overlooking the inherent differences between urban and rural living.

Additionally, there is a growing concern about the role of global investors in shaping the business growth within these "complete communities." Over the past 30 years, global investors have introduced big-box stores into small towns, wiping out local small businesses and diminishing the vitality of downtown areas. With such a heavy emphasis on attracting global investment in Plan20-50, there is a legitimate worry about who would ultimately own and control the businesses within these communities. If global investors dominate the landscape of business development, small, locally owned enterprises could be sidelined, potentially leaving communities dependent on multinational corporations rather than fostering homegrown economic resilience. This raises the critical question: will these complete communities truly support local economies, or will they lead to further corporate control of small-town markets?

3. Smart City Technology

The integration of smart city technologies, such as sensor-based data collection, internet-connected infrastructure, and real-time monitoring systems, while not explicitly mentioned in the plan is associated with the complete communities, net zero data collection programs and the circular economy concept, and therefore embedded in Plan20-50. While such technologies may enhance city services like traffic management, they are less applicable to rural and suburban areas. Moreover, there are concerns over privacy and data security as these systems require the continuous collection of personal and public data. The potential for overreach by governments or private corporations could erode trust in local governance, especially in regions where the cost of implementation outweighs the benefits.

4. Active Transportation

Promoting active transportation modes like walking and biking may be suitable for some demographics in urban centers depending on climate, but it is impractical for many residents in rural and suburban municipalities in Canada, where residents must travel longer distances between homes, services, and work. In these areas, private vehicles are essential, and discouraging their use could place unnecessary burdens on residents who depend on vehicles for their daily needs and livelihoods. Plan20-50 does not adequately address the geographical realities of Manitoba. A more balanced approach is needed that recognizes the essential role of private vehicles in rural life, and the need for sufficient parking infrastructure in urban areas to accommodate residents traveling from outside the city.

5. Electric Vehicles: Cost, Safety, and Ethical Concerns

The push for electric vehicles (EVs) in Plan20-50 raises several concerns related to cost, safety, and ethical issues. EVs typically have high upfront costs, making them inaccessible for many residents, particularly in rural areas where long-distance travel and harsh winter conditions make traditional vehicles more practical for daily and business use. Beyond financial challenges, EVs also pose safety risks due to the potential for lithium-ion battery fires, which can overheat and ignite. This presents a particular hazard in rural areas, where emergency response times may be slower, and in urban settings, where a battery explosion could endanger lives and infrastructure.

Additionally, the mining of key EV battery materials, such as lithium, cobalt, and nickel, raises serious ethical and environmental concerns. Mining operations often result in significant environmental degradation and, in some cases, exploit child labor in certain regions. Despite aligning with global climate goals, Plan20-50 overlooks these practical and ethical considerations, failing to account for the specific challenges and realities faced by Manitoba's communities.

6. Circular Economy

Plan20-50 introduces an entirely new economic model centered around the circular economy but provides little explanation as to what is entailed in practical implementation and costs. The plan promotes advanced technologies like carbon capture, automated recycling systems, and waste-to-energy solutions, all of which require significant upfront investment and continuous data collection. This shift to a circular economy may not be necessary or beneficial for all communities, especially rural municipalities that already have effective, low-cost waste management practices in place and already have natural carbon capture solutions, such as forests, wetlands, and grasslands. These rural areas could be forced into adopting expensive upgrades that provide minimal improvements, ultimately increasing costs for local governments and residents. The plan lacks a clear justification for why such costly technological systems are being prioritized over simpler, community-driven waste management solutions, raising concerns about the practical and financial impacts of this economic transition.

7. Climate Resilience and Net-Zero Goals Targets

While weather resilience is essential for protecting communities from severe weather and natural disasters, Plan20-50 incorporates impractical greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction targets that offer little measurable impact at the local level. Weather resilience focuses on strengthening infrastructure and preparing for weather-related disruptions, which is critical. However, Manitoba’s minimal contribution to global emissions makes stringent net-zero goals an inefficient use of resources. Transitioning communities to renewable energy is costly and challenging, given their reliance on traditional energy sources and the province’s cold climate and vast geography. Instead of focusing on global GHG mitigation, which may not benefit local needs, Manitoba would be better served by directing efforts toward practical resilience measures—such as infrastructure upgrades, water management, and disaster preparedness—that directly improve local adaptive capacity.

8. Global Investors and Local Governance

One of the key pillars of Plan20-50 is its engagement with global investors to fund large-scale infrastructure projects, particularly those involving green technologies and energy projects, complete communties, smart city infrastructure and high density developments. However, this raises concerns about corporate influence on local governance and the prioritization of profit-driven motives over local community needs. The plan lacks transparency about the specific sectors or projects these investors will target, leaving residents uncertain about potential impacts on their communities. This could lead to decisions being shaped by external corporate interests rather than local priorities, making Manitoba’s municipalities more dependent on global entities and less responsive to the needs of residents.

Emphasis on Prosperity Over Catastrophe: A Focus on Adaptive Capacity

Manitoba, with its expansive land resources, is well-positioned to adapt to natural climate fluctuations, offering an alternative view to the catastrophic focus of Plan20-50. While the plan is rooted in a scarcity mindset, emphasizing disaster in the face of climate change, it overlooks Manitoba’s potential for prosperity through adaptive strategies. Given Manitoba’s low population density, with over 557,000 square kilometers of land and a small population, the province has the natural capacity to adapt to climate changes which are expected in the current interglacial period, without the severe disruptions predicted by global models.

Instead of focusing on climate catastrophe, Manitoba can leverage its vast natural resources for economic growth, agricultural expansion, and housing development while preserving its ecological integrity. This abundance, when properly managed, allows the province to be resilient in the face of environmental changes rather than being hampered by a fear-driven agenda.

Scientific Assertions in Plan20-50: Sensational Claims and Overlooked Opportunities

Plan20-50 emphasizes anthropogenic climate change as a major threat, citing potential risks like extreme weather, hydrologic shifts, and species migration. For example, the plan refers to climate change as “the most pressing issue of the 21st century” and warns of an “incalculable emotional and social toll.” However, these statements are presented without sufficient scientific evidence or references, relying more on emotional appeals than empirical data. The plan heavily relies on frameworks such as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and the Paris Agreement, without fully considering Manitoba’s unique circumstances or natural climate cycles.

Natural Climate Cycles and Historical Context

Plan20-50’s climate rationale, aligned with the Paris Accord, seeks to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. However, this target ignores historical temperature trends during interglacial periods, when Earth naturally warmed by 1-2°C above current levels without human influence. For example, during the Holocene Climatic Optimum, approximately 8,000 years ago, temperatures were naturally higher than today. These natural cycles are driven by complex interactions between solar activity, volcanism, and oceanic patterns, yet Plan20-50 attributes nearly all warming to CO₂ emissions, disregarding Earth’s long history of natural temperature fluctuations.

This oversight in Plan20-50 renders efforts like adhering to the Paris Accord’s temperature limits somewhat futile, as interglacial periods have historically reached higher temperatures without catastrophic consequences. Such climate cycles should be factored into local planning, particularly in regions like Manitoba, which has the potential to adapt and even prosper during moderate warming phases.

Flawed Models and Overestimated Risks

Plan20-50, by aligning with the IPCC and Paris Agreement, continues to rely on climate models that have consistently overpredicted global temperature rises. According to studies, such as those using UAH satellite data, actual warming trends have been significantly slower than model projections. This discrepancy highlights the limitations of the models, which fail to fully account for natural climate variability.

Additionally, the models used to justify drastic emission reductions ignore well-documented natural climate cycles. Earth has experienced warming and cooling periods long before industrial activity began, with cycles such as the Medieval Warm Period and Little Ice Age offering clear evidence of the planet’s natural climate rhythm. These models, heavily weighted towards human-induced warming, overestimate climate sensitivity to CO₂ emissions while downplaying the effects of natural climate forces.

CO₂: A Vital Component, Not a Pollutant

Plan20-50 treats CO₂ as a pollutant that must be drastically reduced, but it ignores the essential role that CO₂ plays in the carbon cycle. It’s important to note that CO₂ makes up just 0.04% of the Earth’s atmosphere, and human activity is responsible for only 3-5% of that amount. The remaining CO₂ comes from natural sources, such as volcanic activity, plant respiration, and oceanic releases. Despite its small proportion, CO₂ is a critical nutrient for plant life, driving photosynthesis and contributing to global greening, enhanced agricultural productivity and overall ecosystem health.

Manitoba, with its vast agricultural land and low population density, is well-positioned to capitalize on these natural benefits, fostering food security and economic growth. Yet, by adhering to Paris Agreement policies aimed at reducing CO₂, Plan20-50 risks undermining local agricultural resilience and long-term prosperity.

Questioning the Climate Emergency Narrative

Plan20-50 portrays climate change as a looming emergency, but empirical evidence suggests otherwise. Reports, including those from the IPCC, do not support claims of a significant increase in extreme weather events such as hurricanes, floods, or droughts tied to global warming. Studies published in Nature and other journals find no consistent upward trend in these events, despite rising CO₂ levels. Furthermore, the focus on net-zero emissions overlooks the reality that such targets will have minimal impact on global temperatures, especially given that Canada contributes less than 2% of the world’s emissions.

A Balanced Approach for Manitoba’s Future

Instead of focusing on costly and impractical climate mitigation strategies, Manitoba could better serve its communities by emphasizing adaptation to natural climate changes. Historically, human societies have thrived by adapting to environmental shifts, and Manitoba, with its resources, can do the same.

Conclusion

This report highlights the challenges posed by Plan20-50 to the municipalities within the Winnipeg Metropolitan Region (WMR). While the plan aims to address climate change and sustainability, it overlooks the specific needs of local communities. Instead of prioritizing housing affordability, infrastructure, energy security, and economic growth, Plan20-50 focuses on global targets like net-zero emissions and urban densification, which may not suit the region's realities.

The involvement of global investors and external programs further risks undermining local governance. Therefore, the 18 municipalities should reject Plan20-50 and prioritize locally-driven policies that align with their unique community needs, fostering economic growth and environmental stewardship tailored to their specific circumstances.

Recommendations

Reject Endorsement of Plan20-50

Municipalities should reject Plan20-50 due to its reliance on global sustainability goals that do not align with local priorities. Instead, municipalities should pursue region-specific solutions that address housing, infrastructure, and economic needs. Reevaluate Participation in the WMR

Given the WMR’s shift towards global investment strategies, municipalities should reconsider their participation, ensuring that regional cooperation aligns with local governance priorities. Resist Further Federal Overreach

Municipalities should protect their autonomy from federal programs that impose international objectives, prioritizing local needs and development. Reconsider Involvement in the PCP Program

Municipalities should reassess their involvement in the Partners for Climate Protection program, ensuring that any climate actions taken reflect local realities rather than global frameworks. Refocus on Locally-Driven Environmental Stewardship

Environmental policies should focus on practical solutions such as pollution control and water management, avoiding unsustainable carbon-reduction targets that burden local economies.

Resolution to Protect Local Autonomy and Reject the Global Agenda Embedded in Plan20-50

Whereas the Winnipeg Metropolitan Region (WMR) has been historically established to promote cooperation and sustainable growth across its 18 municipalities, while respecting local autonomy;

Whereas the Provincial Planning Act grants municipalities the authority to reject regional plans such as Plan20-50 if they conflict with local priorities;

Whereas Plan20-50 embeds global sustainability goals, such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs), and promotes net-zero carbon targets, high-density urban housing, and green technology initiatives that may not align with the immediate and long-term needs of the municipalities, particularly rural communities;

Whereas the plan fails to provide adequate scientific evidence or references for its climate change assertions, often resorting to emotional tones that overshadow the pressing local issues such as local autonomy, housing affordability, infrastructure development, energy security, and economic growth;

Whereas the WMR’s recent shift toward becoming a statutory corporation, with its increasing focus on global investment strategies, risks reducing public accountability and prioritizing external interests over community-driven solutions;

Whereas participation in programs like the Partners for Climate Protection (PCP), often adminstrated by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, shifts local decision-making toward global climate goals that do not necessarily benefit local communities and imposes additional financial and regulatory burdens.

Therefore, be it resolved that the 18 municipalities within the WMR reject the adoption of Plan20-50 and its global agenda as it does not adequately address local needs or priorities;

Be it further resolved that municipalities reconsider their continued participation in the Winnipeg Metropolitan Region (WMR), based on its new structure and shifting priorities that conflict with the interests of local residents;

Be it further resolved that municipalities reassess their involvement in the Partners for Climate Protection (PCP) program and any related initiatives administered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, ensuring that future partnerships and programs align with local economic, environmental, and social priorities rather than global frameworks;

Be it finally resolved that municipalities assert their governance rights under the Provincial Planning Act and advocate for a locally-driven development strategy that focuses on the well-being of residents, responsible land use, economic development, energy security, and environmental stewardship tailored to Manitoba’s unique conditions.

This resolution encourages local governments to prioritize the needs of their communities, resist undue influence from global sustainability agendas, and ensure that their policies reflect the aspirations and realities of their constituents.

References

Policy and Climate Frameworks

This regional plan focuses on sustainability goals, including urban densification and climate action, shaped by global frameworks such as the UNSDGs.

This act enables municipalities to adopt or reject regional plans like Plan20-50, granting flexibility to tailor planning according to local needs.

This section of the Constitution grants provinces authority over municipalities, ensuring local control over governance and planning decisions.

This program supports municipalities in aligning with global climate frameworks, including net-zero targets by 2050.

The latest IPCC report on climate change, which forms the basis for many global climate policies and goals, though criticized for overestimating climate sensitivity to CO₂.

A declaration by scientists disputing the claims of a global climate emergency, advocating for adaptation to natural climate variability.

Scientific Studies and Reports

This study provides a balanced assessment of the impact of CO₂ on climate, highlighting that the role of CO₂ is often overstated, and natural variability plays a significant role in climate changes.

This peer-reviewed article examines how climate data has been impacted by urbanization and natural cycles, showing that models often overestimate warming trends.

This widely cited research provides data on global temperature trends, showing that observed warming has been slower than predicted by climate models.

This review article discusses the role of natural climate variability in global warming and challenges the certainty of anthropogenic climate change models.

This study critically assesses the claim that climate change is increasing the frequency and severity of natural disasters, finding no clear upward trend in these events.

This report offers an alternative perspective to the IPCC, highlighting the benefits of increased CO₂ for plant growth and agricultural productivity, with comprehensive peer-reviewed references.

This paper provides an in-depth analysis of the economic impacts of climate change, emphasizing the need for adaptation strategies rather than costly mitigation efforts like net-zero policies.