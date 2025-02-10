Media Watch: Help Us Track Coverage of KICLEI

We are asking subscribers and supporters to send any articles mentioning KICLEI or Maggie Braun to info@kiclei.ca so that we can respond and correct the record when needed.

If someone is available to regularly monitor media coverage, your help would be greatly appreciated! Keeping track of how our work is represented in the media ensures we can respond with facts and clarity.

Response to OrilliaMatters Article – January 8, 2025

Orillia Spared Rising Alt-Right Pressure at Council Table: Mayor

Published by Greg McGrath-Goudie on January 8, 2025

Dear Editor,

I am writing in response to Greg McGrath-Goudie's article, "Orillia Spared Rising Alt-Right Pressure at Council Table: Mayor," published on January 8, 2025. The characterization of KICLEI and myself, Maggie Braun, within the broader context of “alt-right” pressure on municipal councils is misleading and warrants clarification.

First and foremost, the term “alt-right” has become a broad and often inaccurately applied label that now encompasses individuals who hold a wide range of perspectives, including those who are anti-communist, skeptical of corporate-driven policies, and supportive of local governance over global influence. Lumping all opposition to top-down policies into this category risks misrepresenting genuine civic engagement and dismissing legitimate policy concerns.

KICLEI (Kicking the International Council Out of Local Environmental Initiatives) is a grassroots initiative dedicated to transparency, local decision-making, and informed municipal governance. We work to ensure that councils understand the voluntary nature of programs like the FCM ICLEI Partners for Climate Protection (PCP) and are aware of their financial and policy implications. Many of these programs, often framed as sustainability initiatives, divert funding away from local priorities toward global net-zero policies, high-density urban planning, and corporate-aligned development—all of which can negatively impact small businesses, rural communities, and local economic autonomy.

Importantly, KICLEI operates under a strict code of conduct that emphasizes professionalism, collaboration, and constructive dialogue. Our approach is solutions-based, encouraging councils to assess policies on their merits rather than ideological narratives. We do not condone or participate in cyberbullying, threats, or disruptive behavior, as suggested by the framing of the article. The fact that individual advocates may discuss similar concerns or appear at the same public events as controversial figures does not mean they share the same tactics, beliefs, or affiliations.

The mischaracterization of KICLEI as part of a broader “alt-right” movement diminishes the real concerns being raised about municipal autonomy and fiscal responsibility. Furthermore, framing civic advocacy as a threat to public safety, without distinguishing between legitimate discourse and actual misconduct, risks chilling public participation in local governance—a fundamental aspect of democracy.

I urge OrilliaMatters to consider a more balanced approach when reporting on municipal advocacy and to avoid oversimplified labels that misrepresent the motivations and actions of engaged citizens. It is essential that we foster a more nuanced and respectful conversation about the direction of local governance, one that allows for diverse perspectives without resorting to misleading categorizations.

Thank you for your time and consideration.

Sincerely,

Maggie Braun

Founder, KICLEI Canada

Author, Gather 2030 Newsletter & KICLEI Reports

Diploma in Ecosystems Management Technology | Civic Advocate