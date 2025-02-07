Save Our Ostriches: The Fight Against Unjust Culling
A battle is underway to prevent the unnecessary culling of a group of isolated, non-food ostriches. While the cull has been temporarily paused, it has not yet been cancelled, and urgent action is needed to ensure these animals are not senselessly slaughtered. This fight is not just about protecting these ostriches—it carries broader implications for ethical treatment, property rights, and governmental overreach.
The Bigger Picture
Culling programs have long been justified under the guise of disease prevention, environmental concerns, or agricultural policy. However, in this case, the targeted ostriches are not part of the food supply chain, nor do they pose a documented threat to public health. The decision to cull them raises serious questions about government policies and whether they truly serve the best interests of both animals and the people who care for them.
Dr. Rima Laibow, a long-time advocate for informed consent and natural health, has drawn attention to the situation, linking it to wider global patterns of control over livestock, food production, and private ownership. In her article, First They Came for the Ostriches, she warns that this culling effort is part of a larger trend that could ultimately threaten broader agricultural freedoms and animal rights.
The Call to Action
Concerned citizens are encouraged to take immediate action by signing the petition Save Our Ostriches - Prevent Genocide 2030 and sharing it widely. The more voices that join in, the greater the pressure on authorities to permanently halt this cull and reconsider their approach to similar policies in the future.
Sign the petition: SaveOurOstriches.com
Visit the campaign page: PreventGenocide2030.org
Learn more: CullingIsMurder.com
Additionally, journalist James Roguski has released a four-minute video, Culling Is Murder, which provides insight into the dangerous precedents set by such policies. Watch it here: Culling Is Murder.
Why This Matters
Stopping this cull is about more than just a few ostriches. It’s about resisting unnecessary and potentially harmful government intervention that sets the stage for more restrictive policies in the future. Every voice matters in ensuring ethical and humane treatment of animals, and in defending the rights of individuals and farmers to protect their own livestock.
If you haven’t already, please sign the petition, share it widely, and stand against this injustice before it’s too late.
Thanks for picking up on this Maggie. It seems the letter writing worked, and a 'stay of execution' was forthcoming. . . people don't like writing letters, but it is still effect. I also included, in a note to Karen, that any PCR test should be accompanied with the number of cycles used. Anything 20cycles and above was not considered adequate (and not accepted) for academic papers, because these results are basically garbage. Cycles of 35 to 45 (as used here in Ontario during the Plandemic) are a joke, therefore (or would be, if it weren't so sad - and totally corrupt). At these cycles, 'bought-and-paid-for' technicians find anything the 'Agenda' requires them to find. . . the number of cycles must always be requested if a PCR machine is involved. This is a lesson that we absolutely have to learn now, or we will have bigger problems in the future. This kind of 'culling' of course, has everything to do with the UN's so-called 'One Health' and (now the hopefully dead) Bill C-293 (Nathaniel Erskine-Smith's suppose proposed 'Pandemic Preparedness Bill"). Thanks for everything you're doing, David