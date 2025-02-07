Save Our Ostriches: The Fight Against Unjust Culling

A battle is underway to prevent the unnecessary culling of a group of isolated, non-food ostriches. While the cull has been temporarily paused, it has not yet been cancelled, and urgent action is needed to ensure these animals are not senselessly slaughtered. This fight is not just about protecting these ostriches—it carries broader implications for ethical treatment, property rights, and governmental overreach.

The Bigger Picture

Culling programs have long been justified under the guise of disease prevention, environmental concerns, or agricultural policy. However, in this case, the targeted ostriches are not part of the food supply chain, nor do they pose a documented threat to public health. The decision to cull them raises serious questions about government policies and whether they truly serve the best interests of both animals and the people who care for them.

Dr. Rima Laibow, a long-time advocate for informed consent and natural health, has drawn attention to the situation, linking it to wider global patterns of control over livestock, food production, and private ownership. In her article, First They Came for the Ostriches, she warns that this culling effort is part of a larger trend that could ultimately threaten broader agricultural freedoms and animal rights.

The Call to Action

Concerned citizens are encouraged to take immediate action by signing the petition Save Our Ostriches - Prevent Genocide 2030 and sharing it widely. The more voices that join in, the greater the pressure on authorities to permanently halt this cull and reconsider their approach to similar policies in the future.

Sign the petition : SaveOurOstriches.com

Visit the campaign page : PreventGenocide2030.org

Learn more: CullingIsMurder.com

Additionally, journalist James Roguski has released a four-minute video, Culling Is Murder, which provides insight into the dangerous precedents set by such policies. Watch it here: Culling Is Murder.

Why This Matters

Stopping this cull is about more than just a few ostriches. It’s about resisting unnecessary and potentially harmful government intervention that sets the stage for more restrictive policies in the future. Every voice matters in ensuring ethical and humane treatment of animals, and in defending the rights of individuals and farmers to protect their own livestock.

If you haven’t already, please sign the petition, share it widely, and stand against this injustice before it’s too late.