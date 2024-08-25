Thoughts on the RAIL STRIKE in Canada

I want to share my thoughts on the ongoing rail strike in Canada, especially considering that Canadian Pacific Railway (CPR) is significantly owned by a variety of institutional investors. Major shareholders include Cascade Investment (the investment vehicle of Bill Gates), The Vanguard Group, BlackRock, Wellington Management, and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB).

I am increasingly frustrated by the constant state of fear and panic that pervades our lives, much of it stemming from manufactured crises orchestrated by elites and international organizations.

This is not a time for panic, but it is always crucial for individuals to ensure they are stocked up on essentials and are developing skills and characteristics that make them an asset rather than a liability to their communities. This should ALWAYS be the case.

We must also remain mindful, as the elites tend to create crises that incite panic and lead to rushes on necessities—crises from which they benefit. I strongly encourage everyone to shop local whenever possible and to avoid large corporate chains that contribute to this cycle.

Those of us who maintain clarity of thought have likely prepared ourselves long ago. We must now focus on responding to the global takeover in effective and meaningful ways. It is vital that we actively break down the mass psychosis prevalent in our society and positively influence our elected representatives to withdraw from harmful international programs and policies. They must assert their authority to make decisions that serve the interests of the people.

In my opinion, the current rail strike is yet another manufactured crisis. The federal government was asked to intervene and help facilitate negotiations, but they chose to decline, allowing our economy to essentially shut down, potentially causing food shortages and certainly disrupting national and international trade.

Our country is in dire need of strong leadership. Those of us who see the situation clearly must step up to influence those in power, advocating for better decision-making while identifying those leaders who are failing us. It is crucial that we prepare to replace ineffective leadership with individuals who genuinely prioritize the well-being of the populace.

Let us choose to respond rather than react, demand accountability, and work towards a future that serves all Canadians, not just the privileged few.

Correction on Ownership of Canadian Pacific Railway:

I would like to clarify that Canadian Pacific Railway is not 83% owned by the Bill Gates Foundation, nor is it a major shareholder. The foundation manages its investments through Cascade Investment, which holds shares in various companies, including CPR. However, the majority ownership of CPR is held by a diverse range of institutional investors and mutual funds.

Some of the major shareholders of Canadian Pacific Railway include:

- Cascade Investment, LLC(Bill Gates' investment vehicle)

- The Vanguard Group

- BlackRock, Inc.

- Wellington Management

- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB)

These entities collectively hold a significant portion of CPR’s shares, contributing to its ownership structure.

Thank you for your understanding, and let's strive for accurate information as we discuss important issues like the ongoing rail strike in Canada.