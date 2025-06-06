📰 MEDIA WATCH

When Ostriches Threaten the Narrative: National Observer Targets Rural Dissent Again

By Maggie Braun | Gather2030 | June 2, 2025

📎 Read the Article: “A BC ostrich cull has brought out climate conspiracies — and RFK Jr.”

What do ostriches, bird flu, and antibody research have in common?

Apparently, if you read the National Observer, they’re all part of a dangerous conspiracy “threatening to undo generations of scientific and social progress.”

In their May 15 article, “A BC ostrich cull has brought out climate conspiracies — and RFK Jr.”, journalist Marc Fawcett-Atkinson covers a heartbreaking legal dispute involving Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood, BC. But instead of fairly representing the farmers' concerns, the article quickly pivots into ideological labeling—framing the situation as another front in a supposed far-right war on science, climate policy, and public health.

What the farm actually did was contest the CFIA’s order to destroy their entire flock after two birds tested positive for avian flu. They also tried to raise awareness about ongoing antibody research related to ostrich immunity. Whether or not one agrees with their scientific claims, the farm followed legal channels, went to court, and mobilized public support through peaceful means.

“We're fighting for the lives of our agricultural sector,” said farm co-owner Katie Pasitney in a livestream, “and we’re obviously trying to keep our animals alive in the process.”

Instead of engaging with these legitimate claims—about procedural fairness, scientific innovation, and rural livelihoods—the article accuses the farm of fueling “climate conspiracies,” lumps their supporters in with “anti-vaxxers,” and warns of a broader “far-right populist” strategy.

Let’s be honest: this isn’t journalism. It’s narrative enforcement.

A Pattern of Smears

This piece is part of The National Observer’s ongoing series called “The Takeover”—a collection of articles targeting rural organizers and anyone who questions the direction of federal climate and health policy.

It comes just days before their AI-focused KICLEI hit piece:

📎 “A weaponized AI chatbot is flooding city councils with climate misinformation”

This article targeted KICLEI Support, falsely implying that helping local councils ask tough questions is somehow a threat to democracy.

We’ve responded directly:

📎 RESPONSE TO NATIONAL OBSERVER’S “WEAPONIZED CHATBOT” ARTICLE – June 1

📎 When the Questions Reveal the Narrative – May 20

Why This Matters

Every time a small farm or rural council pushes back against a one-size-fits-all mandate, the same thing happens: the media uses ideological framing to isolate and discredit them. Instead of debating the merits of a case, they paint it as “anti-science,” “far-right,” or “conspiratorial.” This is not just unfair—it’s dangerous to the democratic process.

At no point does the article seriously consider:

Whether the CFIA followed fair and transparent procedures

If natural immunity research should be further investigated

Why rural communities increasingly distrust federal regulators

“If you do come, this is a peaceful, humble place of kindness and gratitude,” said Pasitney, inviting supporters to the farm—not for confrontation, but for protection and solidarity.

What’s unfolding in Edgewood isn’t a conspiracy—it’s a case study in local people standing up for their animals, their property, and their principles. And for that, they’ve been mocked by the press, sidelined in court, and vilified in public.

We believe Canadians deserve better.

Gather 2030 and KICLEI will continue supporting transparent, principled localism—not because it's convenient, but because it's right.

— Maggie Hope Braun