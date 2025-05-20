Gather 2030

Gather 2030

W. David Ward
3d

Canada's National Observer has a clear agenda. The third tab in the main page menu is 'Climate Solutions'! https://www.nationalobserver.com/sections/climate-solutions-reporting :

'Climate Solutions Reporting Project produces written stories, podcasts, and newsletters about Canada's action and inaction in fighting global heating. . . ' This organization starts with the premise that human sources of CO2 are the cause of 'global heating' (look at the choice of language alone - somewhere between 'global warming' and 'global boiling' ;-) It is their mandate to undermine (or attack) anything (or anyone) contradicting this idea. It was only a matter of time until KICLEI got on their radar of course, and it's a sign that KICLEI and Gather2030 is a force to be reckoned with. They're getting worried. Keep up the good work :-)

Joan
3d

Absolutely excellent responses Maggie. And thank you for clearly defining what Lethbridge city council concluded this month - the only way to achieve ICLEI-PCP's reduction targets is to put local tax dollars into carbon markets - one of the biggest tax frauds ever designed to transfer more local wealth to the already wealthy billionaires.

