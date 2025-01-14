I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who has generously pitched in to sustain KICLEI into 2025. This time of year is incredibly busy as we tackle various projects, including:

📊 Provincial reports opposing net-zero programs:

👉 Alberta Report

👉 Ontario Report

🛡️ Defending our position against ICLEI's misinformation pages:

👉 Responding to ICLEI and Associates New “Misinformation” Pages

✈️ Preparing for the upcoming Alberta tour (flying out tonight!):

👉 Alberta Tour Dates and Workshops

🌍 Planning our National Tour:

👉 See Proposed Dates and Help Us Connect in Your Community

Along with two significant deputations in Renfrew on the 15th and Prince Edward County on the 28th:

👉 Get the Details Here and Take Action With Us

It’s inspiring to see the amazing work happening across the country, and I truly appreciate all of you who are part of this journey.

2025 Fundraiser Report

We had set a goal of asking 115 people to contribute $30 a month for 2025, and I’m thrilled to share that we are very close to achieving this! When I factor in the likelihood of continued paid subscriptions to Gather 2030 and KICLEI's Substack, we are nearly there!

Just 40 more Canadians answering this call will allow me to keep pushing forward, with confidence, knowing that you value this work and have my back!

I understand the significance of the trust those contributing have placed in me, and I assure you that I will do everything in my power to ensure our mission objective for 2025 is accomplished.

💖 Help Us Gather, Defend and Protect Canada:

👉 Invest in Local Autonony

Thank you all for your unwavering support. I love you all! 💖