Rally Tomorrow: Say No to Bill C – 293
A globalist coop under the guise of pandemic prevention
22 hrs ago
Gather 2030
The City of Kawartha Lakes: Prioritizing Local Interests in the Face of Solar and Wind Developments
Call to Action - Civic Engagement Campaign
Sep 15
Gather 2030
Rally for Local Sustainability: Join Us at the Peterborough County Council Meeting on September 18th
Dear Peterborough County Community,
Sep 13
Gather 2030
Update from KICLEI: Moving Forward Together
Dear Canadian Localists,
Sep 9
Gather 2030
Event in Midland this Sunday
Ontario Landowners Association Kickoff for the North Simcoe, Muskoka, and Parry Sound Chapter
Sep 7
Gather 2030
August 2024
Thoughts on the Rail Strike in Canada
When understand the game, you don’t panic you
Aug 25
Gather 2030
Defending Canada’s Charter Rights: An Exclusive Interview with Major Russ Cooper (Ret'd) and Maggie, Founder of KICLEI
In a time when Canadian sovereignty and freedoms are increasingly under scrutiny, it’s vital to spotlight those on the frontlines defending our Charter…
Aug 22
Gather 2030
Support Maggie Braun - A Voice For Our Communities
Give Send Go
Aug 19
Gather 2030
Request for Feedback on Report: Recommendation to Withdraw from the FCM-ICLEI Partners for Climate Protection (PCP) Program
Recommendation to Withdraw from the FCM-ICLEI Partners for Climate Protection (PCP) Program
Aug 10
Gather 2030
The Coutts Trial Verdict: A Silence That Speaks Volumes
The recent verdict in the Coutts trial has the potential to capture nationwide attention, yet it seems to be met with a conspicuous silence from…
Aug 3
Gather 2030
July 2024
Watch the Kitchener Town Hall: Video Presentations Now Available
In Case You Missed It!
Jul 20
Gather 2030
The Power of Storytelling
How to Hold a Non-Formal Sharing Circle
Jul 17
Gather 2030
